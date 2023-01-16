Benign Growth For TRC Synergy Berhad (KLSE:TRC) Underpins Its Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.8x TRC Synergy Berhad (KLSE:TRC) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

TRC Synergy Berhad could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For TRC Synergy Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as TRC Synergy Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 28% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 10% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twin analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 1.0% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 8.7% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why TRC Synergy Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of TRC Synergy Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with TRC Synergy Berhad, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

