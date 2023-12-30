Benign weather continues into New Year

Dec. 30—TRAVERSE CITY — Mother Nature will continue to deliver unseasonably tranquil weather conditions into the New Year and beyond, which is good news for holiday travelers but not what winter outdoor sports enthusiasts are anxious to hear.

Daytime temperatures will hover in the mid-30s for Saturday and New Year's Eve with a chance of snow starting late tonight, according to Meteorologist Jeff Zoltowski of the National Weather Service office in Gaylord.

New Year's Eve on Sunday will usher in more widely scattered snow showers with up a half-inch of snow in the Traverse City area — and slightly higher amounts toward Kalkaska and Grayling. More light snow showers are expected across the region on Monday as the calendar flips to 2024.

The holiday weather forecast continues a persistent pattern of warmer and drier conditions across Michigan which likely won't turn anytime soon, Zoltowski said. Average temperatures for late December are around 31 degrees with nighttime lows around 20, but temperatures are expected to remain above normal until at least late next week with little if any accumulating snow over the period.

"There's nothing too drastic going on," he said. "And there's nothing big on the horizon."

That means the waiting game will continue for area resorts and ski hills that have had to make do with some early season snowfall and the limited snow-making opportunities that were available in early December.

Shanty Creek Resort in Antrim County headed into the weekend with six ski runs and two lifts in operation, a fraction of the 42 runs and seven lifts running in a typical winter.

"It's a sliver of our normal operations, for sure," said Lindsey Southwell, the resort's director of marketing. It's been a challenge to keep even minimal skiing available, as work crews have been hauling snow that fell or was made earlier in the season across the ski runs to keep a handful of slopes open.

"I can't say enough good things about our mountain crew," she said. "They've been doing that around the clock ... (the guests) have been thrilled that there's anything open at all."

Crystal Mountain Resort near Thompsonville has also held on to some of its early season snowfall to have limited skiing and snowboarding available during the holiday week, with 15 runs open on a 12-15 inch snow base.

"It's a little thin in some spots, and it's a little narrow on some of the runs," said Brittney Primeau, Crystal's director of communications. "It's up to the groomers to keep pushing around this snow the best we can."

But northern Michigan resorts have experienced mild winters before, and have come up with ways to keep their guests entertained even without Old Man Winter's help. Primeau said Crystal's fat tire biking trails are open and operating, as is the resort's archery range and outdoor laser tag area. It has a six-hole disc golf course that's open, and even set up a four-hole "wedge only" golf course and opened the driving range for its guests.

"If the green grass is there, people still think golf," she said.

One thing both spokeswomen agree on — it won't take long to get conditions back to normal once more seasonal winter weather returns — which could come by late next week.

Resorts need temperatures to fall to around 28 degrees for optimum snowmaking conditions. Once that happens, Primeau said Crystal's snow guns can cover its 100-acre skiing area with a foot of snow in just 45 hours.

"In a perfect world, that's what we're looking for," she said.

Operators of the Traverse City's Hickory Hills ski area are also anxious for a change in the weather in the hopes of opening in early 2024.

Michelle Hunt, the city's Parks and Recreation superintendent, said it's still too early to project an opening date until the weather cooperates, but it won't take long for Hickory's 15 snow guns and sticks to cover the hills.

"We have everything ready to go on the inside — we have everything except snow," Hunt said.

Hickory patrons will enjoy an upgraded food menu this year with a full-time kitchen staff seven days a week.

"We're pretty excited about that," Hunt said. "We have a really good menu."

Operators said there's plenty of pent-up demand for outdoor activities and they expect business will pick up quickly once the weather cooperates. Hunt said Hickory staff continue to sell season passes and Hickory merchandise despite its delayed opening, which she sees as a barometer of its community support.

"People are very loyal to Hickory Hills, and we appreciate that," she said.