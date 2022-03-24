🌱 Benjamin Barnes YMCA + University Mall Security

Good Morning, Tuscaloosa! Let's get this day started with everything you need to know before you get out the door.

New Benjamin Barnes YMCA location.

University Mall security.

UA student protests Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Our Shout Out for this Thursday morning goes to University of West Alabama tennis standout Irawan "Ming" Deewajee, who was named Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time this season for her performances against Angelo State, Louisiana Tech, and Southern Arkansas. (More)



Here's the latest as the Tuscaloosa City Council considers a new location for the Benjamin Barnes Branch YMCA in west Tuscaloosa. (Tuscaloosa Patch) A Tuscaloosa County man with a long criminal history was sentenced this to 30 years in prison for assault and discharging into an occupied dwelling. (Jabaree Prewitt, WVUA 23) Security at University Mall has been an ongoing topic of discussion among city leaders, as many in the community call for action after a mishandled pistol went off and injured four people in the mall in February. (Tuscaloosa Patch) A University of Alabama student has been protesting the war in Ukraine since early March by sitting on the steps of Gorgas Library and other buildings on campus (Cat Clinton, Crimson White) A man has been arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer in Walker County after the sheriff's office received complaints about a man reportedly stopping vehicles and claiming to be a police officer. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Tee Off for TSNIP @ Ol' Colony Golf Complex (More)

Lainey Wilson @ Druid City Music Hall (More)

Practicing Alcohol Moderation in a Post-Pandemic World @ Bryant Conference Center(More)

Tuscaloosa City Schools will host a public interest meeting Thursday at Central High School at 6 p.m. concerning the six schools in the western part of the city. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Shelton State Community College Adult Education Instructor Mary Rainey was recently named state representative for the Coalition on Adult Basic Education’s State Advocacy Fellowship. (More)

No. 4 Alabama softball (25-4) secured a 8-1 road win Wednesday night in Birmingham at UAB (More)



University of West Alabama track standout Kaitlin Hill was named the Gulf South Conference's women's Field Athlete of the Week for the second time this season after her performance at the Falcon Track and Field Classic last week. (More)



In Alabama baseball action, the Tide (13-9) didn't fare as well against the Blazers, dropping a 5-4 decision to UAB Wednesday night at Regions Field. (More)





The Capitol School's preschool students will raise donations for St. Jude Children's Hospital Friday, March 25, with its annual Trike-A-Thon, starting at 9 a.m. (More)

