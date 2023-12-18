Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk’s physicality off the bench adds edge to USC men’s basketball

Covered by two players, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk jumped up and dunked the ball to give South Carolina a one-point lead with eight minutes left in the first half. A minute later, he did it again.

Bosmans-Verdonk hung onto the rim on both dunks, just long enough to let the Charleston Southern players that stood below that he’s not backing down.

He doesn’t score too many points, about two points per game. Most of the time, Bosmans-Verdonk is deep in the paint. The power forward stands at 6-foot-9 and has towered over his opponents on a few occasions this season.

When head coach Lamont Paris sends him into the game, his job is simple — get physical and provide a spark.

“With Ben, it’s so glaring because it often changes the tides of the games,” Paris said.

South Carolina has won in dominant fashion a few times this season, but with SEC play around the corner, Bosmans-Verdonk’s workmanlike approach could be key to a successful finish in nonconference play.

Bosmans-Verdonk, often called BBV by Paris and the Gamecocks, doesn’t pop off a box score too often. The Belgium native will move across the paint, trying to get one step in front of anyone in his way.He’s shined in one category this season: offensive rebounds.

Bosmans-Verdonk leads the Gamecocks in offensive rebounds through the end of nonconference play, with just under two per game. He’s had three games so far with at least three, including a season-high seven against VMI on No. 13 and three against Charleston Southern Saturday night.

“I embrace it,” Bosamsn-Verdonk said. “Whenever I can come in and lift some guys up, that’s what I try to do. So that’s my mindset coming into the game.”

Paris made the choice to move Bosmans-Verdonk from the starting lineup during the offseason, relying on BJ Mack, Myles Stute and Stephen Clark in the opening minutes of every game. Bosmans-Verdonk had no problem starting on the bench this season.

“Last season was kind of what it was,” he said. “I mean, we’re on a journey, and I feel like this has all been part of it. The ups and downs of last year to right now, and what we’re going through.”

Paris has said throughout nonconference play that South Carolina is learning what roles each player assumes. For Mack and Meechie Johson, they’re the main scorers. Ta’Lon Cooper is becoming the playmaker.

Bosmans-Verdonk brings some grit.

South Carolina forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (31) gets tangles up with Virginia Military guard Taeshaud Jackson II (2) while battling for a rebound during the second half of the Gamecocks’ game against the visiting Keydets at Colonial Life Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023.

It’s hard to single any one particular guy out,” Paris said. “It’s just that with Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, that tends to be a big part of who he is as a player.”

He takes pride in that role, too. Every time he’s gotten an offensive rebound or has a kick out pass for an open 3-pointer, Bosmans-Verdonk smiles. He’s comfortable with what the Gamecocks need him to do.

“He needs to be a high energy guy, we need to rely on him being a high energy guy,” Paris said. “I think that’s his best trait.”

USC has three games left until SEC play begins. The Gamecocks are second in the conference through 10 games, behind an undefeated Ole Miss.

These final three opponents can set up South Carolina before its final week-long break, where the Gamecocks face Mississippi State, Alabama and Georgia right out of the gate. They’re thrown right into the fire, and USC has struggled returning from longer breaks this year.

South Carolina faced VMI and Notre Dame after at least three-day breaks. Both games were wins, but they close. Just like the 73-69 win over Charleston Southern was on Saturday.

Bosmans-Verdonk had 11 offensive rebounds (14 total) and 12 points in those three games.

South Carolina needs a player that will dive for a loose ball or kick out pass for an open, pocket 3-pointer. Bosmans-Verdonk is no-nonsense teammate and does that with a smile on his face. He has fun being that spark in a close game.

Sure, it’s an adjustment coming off the bench after starting all last season. But Bosmans-Verdonk hasn’t had a problem with it. He’s fixing mistakes he made on the court last year, and becoming a depth forward USC needs come January.

“Sometimes when a team punches, you gotta respond and punch back,” Bosmans-Verdonk said. “Coming off the bench, I like being able to be a part of that second unit to just deliver that punch back.”

Next four games

Dec. 19 vs. Winthrop, 7 p.m. (SEC Network+)

Dec. 22 vs. Elon, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

Dec. 30 vs. Florida A&M, 2 p.m. (SEC Network+)

Jan. 6 vs. Mississippi State, Noon (CBS)