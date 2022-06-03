Benjamin Crump, Natalie Jackson speak with family of man killed by Titusville police officer

Civil rights attorneys Benjamin Crump and Natalie Jackson held a news conference Friday with the mother of James Lowery.

Lowery was shot and killed by a Titusville police officer last year. The officer was charged with manslaughter earlier this week.

Lowery’s mother was at the news conference and said she wants equal justice for her son.

It was the first time since the officer was charged with manslaughter that members of Lowery’s family had spoken out.

Lowery was killed last year, on the day after Christmas.

Titusville police were responding to a report of a woman being violently assaulted in the road in the area of South DeLeon Avenue and Gibson Street.

According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators, Officer Joshua Payne initially attempted to stop Lowery because he matched the description of the suspect.

It was later determined Lowery was not involved in the incident.

Payne is currently suspended without pay pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, which the Titusville Police Department anticipates concluding sometime next week.

Titusville police said there was police body camera footage of December’s shooting, and the department plans to release that footage at the end of its internal investigation.

The Lowery family also plans to meet with the state attorney’s office.

