Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City player charged with two additional counts of rape


The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement that it had authorised Cheshire police to charge Benjamin Mendy with two additional counts of rape and Louis Saha Matturie, 40, with two additional counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy, of Prestbury, Cheshire, and Matturie, of Eccles, Manchester, will appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Mendy now faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault which relate to four complainants over the age of 16.

