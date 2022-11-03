Benjamin Netanyahu becomes Israel's most right-wing prime minister in country's history
Benjamin Netanyahu's election win clears the way for him to form the most right-wing government in Israel's history.
Another country swings toward the fringe
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday said that U.S. guarantees would protect a maritime border deal with Israel should Israel's conservative former premier Benjamin Netanyahu win a majority in elections. Netanyahu had threatened to "neutralise" the agreement, which came into force last week after years of indirect U.S.-brokered talks that finally set out the Mediterranean boundary between the two enemy states after decades of hostility. The United States pledged to remain a guarantor of the agreement.
STORY: After days of road blockades across Brazil in protest of Jair Bolsonaro’s election loss on Sunday (October 30), the president on Wednesday finally asked the protesters to clear out. “I know you're upset, you're sad; you expected something else, so did I. I'm just as upset, as sad as you. But we have to keep our head in place.” Truckers, who are core Bolsonaro supporters that benefited from his policies to lower fuel prices, have blocked hundreds of highways nationwide since Monday. That’s after electoral officials announced on Sunday that leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly beat Bolsonaro in the run-off presidential election. The blockades have created miles-long backups and threaten to disrupt supply chains. In his video posted on social media, Bolsonaro called them illegal. “Having the roads closed is harming everyone. The appeal I make to you: clear the roads, protest in another way and in other places, because this is very welcome and is part of democracy”. His message came as momentum grew among his supporters for the military to intervene. “Today, people are gathered here asking for a federal intervention, because we believe there was fraud in the election.” “We are here legally, peacefully, democratically as a counter to the coup. This corrupt criminal system that organised the election through the Superior Electoral Court has delivered a blow to Brazil via the polls.” In response to a request for comment, Brazil's defense ministry said peaceful demonstrations were part of free expression under Brazilian law. It added, quote, "the Defense Ministry is guided by the Federal Constitution." Before Sunday’s vote, Bolsonaro repeatedly made baseless claims that Brazil’s electoral system was open to fraud. As of Wednesday night, the outgoing president had still not officially conceded his election loss, though his cabinet has begun a process of transition.
U.S. mediators tried for more than a decade to broker a maritime border agreement between Lebanon and Israel. Finally, the elements fell into place for a landmark deal between two countries officially — and sometimes actively — at war since 1948. Russia’s war in Ukraine this year and Europe’s resulting energy crisis have increased demand for natural gas, which the deal will enable Lebanon and Israel to extract from the Mediterranean Sea.
International partners must continue to support Ukraine as the country prepares to keep up its fight against Russia's invasion during the upcoming winter months, the European Union's top diplomat said on Thursday. Borrell said Russian President Vladimir Putin was resorting to attacks on the civil infrastructure because of the setbacks his forces suffered on the battlefield.
The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on China to demand an immediate stop of attacking Ukraine's critical infrastructure by Russia after a recent strike on a terminal in Mykolaiv, which is currently rented by a Chinese corporation.
