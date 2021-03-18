Benjamin Netanyahu deploys vaccine comedy sketches in Israel re-election bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Rothwell
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) visits a newly reopened restaurant in Jerusalem - AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) visits a newly reopened restaurant in Jerusalem - AFP

Benjamin Netanyahu re-election campaign has found an unlikely ally in the cartoon series South Park, as the prime minister deploys comedy sketches and glitzy party videos to style himself as the country’s vaccines saviour ahead of polls next week.

In a recent scene from South Park, an Israeli El Al plane swoops into the fictional American town and a burly figure throws boxes of Covid vaccines into the cheering crowd.

The sketch was a wry allusion to Israel’s status as the world’s fastest vaccinator, with 50 per cent of the population now fully inoculated against the disease.

Mr Netanyahu was so delighted with the sketch that he posted the clip on his Twitter page, with the caption: “Even in South Park they already know - in Israel [things] are coming back to life.”

No such operation has really taken place, of course, but the gesture reflects the prime minister’s eagerness to be seen as a heroic figure as he fights Israel’s fourth election in two years.

Mr Netanyahu also created his own comedy sketch on vaccines, where the prime minister is seen reassuring Israelis that it is safe to take the Pfizer jab.

In the video, a man dressed in a baby costume, complete with a dummy and bib, says he doesn’t need to take the vaccine because he is young and healthy.

“Sadly, corona affects everyone, but the vaccine is the way to protect yourself, your parents, grandma and grandpa,” Mr Netanyahu says.

He is also confronted by a paranoid “keyboard warrior” who claims the vaccines are part of a sinister plot to inject Israelis with surveillance microchips. “Stop the fake news,” Mr Netanyahu responds wearily.

Then there is the glamorous, party-themed campaign video posted to Mr Netanyahu’s Twitter account earlier this month.

Here, the Israeli premier is seen grinning with a glass of beer in a bar as revellers dance to the lyrics: “Back to life, back to reality.”

“He’s had incredible success with this strategy,” said Dahlia Scheindlin, an Israeli pollster and political analyst. "It shows that he has comic timing, that he can banter with anyone."

"But it's also a display of confidence, that he can laugh at himself," she added. "It’s the kind of thing that only he can pull off."

However, the playful, light-hearted nature of these sketches belies a bitter deadlock in Israeli politics which has endured for two years and is expected to continue.

And compared with previous, pre-pandemic elections, this year's campaigns are proving to be a more muted affair, with fewer mass rallies.

Recent polling suggests that no one party will emerge as the clear winner on Tuesday night and a lengthy process of coalition talks is yet again likely to follow.

There is even speculation that a fifth election could be on the horizon. This is because Mr Likud’s right-wing alliance is widely projected to fall short of a 61-seat majority on the night, while his political enemies remain bitterly divided.

It is not the first election where Mr Netanyahu, who is known fondly as "Bibi," has tried his hand at comedy.

In a 2015 sketch, he turns up at a couple's apartment and offers his services as "The Bibisitter," before wrapping himself in a blanket on the sofa and tucking into some popcorn.

The clip showed a disarmingly soft side to the pugnacious Israeli premier, but it also contained a clear political message: "you can't trust any other politician to look after the children of Israel".

Recommended Stories

  • Plans to combat vaccine hesitancy in poorer countries are ‘urgently needed’, report warns

    Only about a quarter of low and middle income countries are planning public information campaigns to encourage people to get vaccinated despite “worrying” levels of vaccine hesitancy, a report by the World Bank has found. A snapshot of 128 low and middle income countries’ preparations for the deployment of Covid-19 vaccines shows that countries are at "varying" levels of readiness to launch a mass vaccination campaign. While the majority - 85 per cent - have come up with a basic delivery plan, just 27 per cent have begun a public engagement campaigns to persuade people of the benefits of vaccination. The report warns that given “worrying vaccine hesitancy levels, strategies to generate confidence, acceptance and demand for the vaccine are urgently needed”. The assessment was conducted in February before the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine in 17 European countries over reports of blood clots. This is likely to have undermined confidence in the jabs even further, with the World Health Organization urging countries to continue with their vaccination campaigns. Last year the World Bank approved a $12billion financing package for low and middle income countries to enable them to purchase vaccines and prepare for their deployment.

  • Tanzania braces for uncertainty after the death of its president

    In the wake of the passing of its president, all eyes are on vice president Samia Hassan, whose task it will be to lead the country through precarious economic and political conditions.

  • The truth about the Trent Williams deal

    On the surface, the new contract signed by 49ers tackle Trent Williams makes him the highest-paid tackle in football. At a deeper level, it’s not as rich as advertised. Per multiple reports, the six-year contract for the 32-year-old tackle amounts to a three-year, $60.75 million deal with a team-held option to pick up the final [more]

  • Patrick Mahomes tried to get Trent Williams to Kansas City

    The Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. In the chase for tackle Trent Williams, the 49ers got a small measure of payback. Via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, the Chiefs made a push to get Williams. Obviously, he chose to stay with the 49ers. As Barrows explains it, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got directly involved [more]

  • Indonesian police say new JI cell was recruiting, training

    Twenty-two suspects arrested in recent weeks were connected to the banned Jemaah Islamiyah militant group — among them a convicted leader who was recruiting and training new members, Indonesian authorities said Thursday . The 22 men were flown Thursday under the guard of Indonesia’s elite counterterrorism squad from Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, to a police detention center in the national capital Jakarta for further questioning. A dozen of them were arrested in different cities in East Java province late last month.

  • Atlanta sheriff spokesman’s sympathy for the devil one of the perks of white privilege | Opinion

    He was having a bad day.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • Myanmar junta faces calls to halt bloodshed but more die in anti-coup protests

    Calls for dialogue and the end to the bloodshed came from several of Myanmar's Southeast Asian neighbours led by Indonesia - an unusual stance in regional diplomacy. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned what he denounced as the military's continuing brutal violence. The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation condemning the coup and lawmakers decried the increasingly harsh tactics used to suppress the demonstrations that have swept over Myanmar since the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1.

  • Every celebrity who's been revealed on 'The Masked Singer'

    From Sarah Palin as the Bear to Kermit the Frog as the Snail, here's every celebrity to be unmasked on "The Masked Singer."

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • Russia hosts Afghan peace conference, hoping to boost talks

    Russia hosted a peace conference for Afghanistan on Thursday, bringing together government representatives, the Taliban and international observers in a bid to help jump-start the country's stalled peace process. The one-day gathering was the first of three planned international conferences ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country, a date fixed under a year-old agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban. Moscow’s attempt at mediation comes as talks in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban, still waging an insurgency, have stalled.

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • In the 'cancel culture' debate, the battle over a Black high school named for a KKK grand wizard still resonates

    In the debate over so-called cancel culture, conservatives like Fox News host Tucker Carlson warn that if monuments to Confederate soldiers are taken down, or schools named after those historical figures who participated in the institution of slavery are given new ones, the entire history of the country will be subject to erasure.

  • Thousands of migrant children are trying to enter the US, renewing a fight in Washington. What's going on at the Mexico border?

    Thousands of migrant children are at the U.S.-Mexico border but are being detained. Democrats and Republicans blame each other.

  • Analysis: Move to ban Kurdish party shows Erdogan's march to nationalism

    In the early days of peace talks with Kurdish militants in 2013, Turkey's then-Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan spoke out against ethnic divisions and declared, "we are a government that has trampled on every kind of nationalism". Eight years on, long after the talks collapsed in a surge of violence, analysts say Erdogan, now president, is dependent on his nationalist allies in parliament led by Devlet Bahceli. Erdogan's long pivot from boosting Kurdish rights to a hard pact with nationalist Turks was reinforced this week when a top prosecutor moved to ban the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) over militant ties, after months of calls to do so from Bahceli's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

  • Russian envoy to US recalled after Biden calls Putin a 'killer'

    FOX News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has the latest on the rising tension between Biden and Putin on 'Special Report'

  • Border officers gave ‘vastly conflicting’ testimony in Huawei CFO extradition, lawyers allege

    A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a Canadian court on Thursday that border agents who questioned her at the Vancouver airport were "untruthful" when they said they handed over Meng's phone passcodes to police by accident. Border officers also gave "vastly conflicting versions of key events," Meng’s legal team argued as her extradition hearing entered the last phase of arguments leading to a final hearing.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.