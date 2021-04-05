Benjamin Netanyahu struggles on two fronts as corruption trial begins
Benjamin Netanyahu's political career was on the line on Monday as he appeared in court on corruption charges while negotiations to form a new government appeared to be heading for failure.
In a day of high political drama that saw Israel's twin political and legal crises converge, Mr Netanyahu was met outside the Jerusalem district court by protesters calling him 'crime minister'.
The 71-year-old, who is the first Israeli prime minister to be indicted while in office, faces charges of bribery, corruption and breach of trust. He denies all the allegations.
Prosecutors allege that he promoted regulations that allowed Bezeq telecoms company to earn millions in profit in exchange for favourable coverage on its popular news site, Walla.
In a slew of embarrassing allegations, the former CEO of Walla, Ilhan Yeshua, said he was forced “to make negative articles about the prime minister and his wife disappear and post articles that benefit them”.
He was compelled to write hit-pieces against Mr Netanyahu’s enemies, giving them rude nicknames, he said. Naftali Bennett, a former Netanyahu ally turned rival whose support will be critical if a new government is to be formed without a fifth election, was dubbed the ‘naughty religious one’ as part of the smear campaign.
“I agree that ethically and publicly I can’t defend [it],” Mr Yeshua told the court, adding that Mr Netanyahu was nicknamed “Kim Jong-un” around the office.
Mr Netanyahu, who was allowed to leave the court before the testimony, was sat in a black face mask as lead prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari earlier told judges that the premier was involved in “a serious case of government corruption”.
Hours after the hearing had ended, Mr Netanyahu insisted it was the prosecution that abused its office in an unscheduled address.
“This is what a coup looks like,” he charged in inflammatory remarks indirectly aimed at Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, a Netanyahu appointee who filed the charges against the prime minister.
Away from the court, President Reuven Rivlin on Monday held talks to determine which party leader has the best chance of forming a stable government following the March 23 election.
Israel remains mired in the worst political crisis in its 73-year history, with voters and the 120-member parliament bitterly split over whether Mr Netanyahu deserves to extend his record tenure of 12 consecutive years.
Just a few hours in, the talks appeared to be heading for failure.
“The direction of the talks so far is a fifth election. Democracy has exhausted itself in four election campaigns,” Mr Rivlin told representatives of the Blue and White party, who said that they would not rule out any options besides a government headed by Mr Netanyahu.
By Monday evening, Netanyahu had 46 endorsements and the opposition Yair Lapid had 32. Any leader would have to walk a tight-rope unifying hard-Right Zionist parties as well as Left-wing and even Arab outfits in order to reach the 61 needed for a majority.
For months thousands of Israelis have carried out anti-Netanyahu demonstrations, calling out corruption, accusing him of using lockdowns to distract from his legal woes and chastising his decision to hold onto power while facing an indictment.
Mr Netanyahu had hoped that the deals that he says he personally made with Pfizer to roll out the world’s quickest Covid-19 vaccination campaign would help win a majority.