Benjamin T. Moyer a staple in Sunbury

Dec. 29—Editor's Note: This is the fourth in a series of stories about legacy businesses in the Valley which will publish daily through Saturday.

SUNBURY — Benjamin T. Moyer Furniture owner David J. Moyer is hoping his son will one day be the fourth generation of Moyer's running the family business.

Moyer's is truly a legacy business in Sunbury, as David J. Moyer — who took over the establishment in 2014 — said he is proud the furniture store has remained in his family and in Sunbury.

The 22,000 square foot building that sits at 35 S. 4th St., which was run by David J. Moyer's, father, David B. Moyer, from 1985 to 2014, has survived flooding, recessions, and even the unthinkable: a pandemic.

David J. Moyer said when the pandemic hit in early 2020, and the business was forced to close down, he didn't panic, but instead took the opportunity to improve the showrooms and plan for reopening.

"When we opened, we were rushed with sales," he said. "We pretty much began to sell out of things."

David J. Moyer said the legacy and the reputation his family has in Sunbury is something he is proud of.

"We have even sold to generations of other families," he said.

People have found Benjamin T. Moyer Furniture as a landmark location, even Gov. Josh Shapiro made a few purchases.

"We sold some pieces to him," David J. Moyer said.

David J. Moyer said he recently sold some furniture to a family from Ohio, who stopped in to visit the store.

The store is now also selling to various commercial buyers, including a number of state venues, churches, colleges and businesses, including Rusty Rail Brewing Company, in Mifflinburg; Bucknell University's library, in Lewisburg; the Selinsgrove Inn, and Spyglass Ridge Winery, outside of Sunbury.

"We are very proud of our reputation, and we thank everyone for the continued support," David J. Moyer said.

The store has a website, but it used as a way for people to come and visit the store, rather than purchase online.

"We want a connection with people," he said.

Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is proud to call Benjamin T. Moyer Furniture a legacy business in Sunbury.

"This family has operated this business with professionalism and has been a staple in Sunbury," he said. "They are known for their quality products and great service. I appreciate all they do for the city and look forward to seeing and hearing about their continued successes."