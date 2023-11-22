Benjamin Withers named as new ISU College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean

Benjamin Withers was named the new dean of the Liberal Arts and Sciences College at Iowa State University.

Iowa State University has named Benjamin Withers as the new dean of its College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Withers, currently serving as the Colorado State University Dean of Liberal Arts, will start in his new position in April 2024. He is taking over from Beate Schmittmann, who has held the position for 12 years and will after the current academic year.

“I am humbled and excited for this opportunity to lead the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences,” Withers said. “The great breadth of the college, spanning the physical and social sciences and humanities, enables our faculty and staff to positively impact every student on campus, and I look forward to helping the college advance toward its goals.”

Schmittmann’s retirement was announced in March. Four candidates visited campus this fall after a search for her successor, meeting with students, faculty and staff and participating in forums.

Withers has worked at Colorado State University since 2016, and previously held positions at Indiana University South Bend and the University of Kentucky. He will be overseeing almost 6,800 students in 21 academic departments.

“Benjamin Withers brings a wealth of experience to Iowa State University, including service as a department chair, dean, and associate provost,” said President Wendy Wintersteen. “Dr. Withers also understands the deep value of public and land-grant institutions, and we are pleased he will build upon the legacy of Dean Schmittmann.”

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: ISU picks Benjamin Withers as new Liberal Arts and Sciences dean