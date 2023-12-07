Benjamin Zephaniah death: British writer and poet known for his work on race and racism dies, aged 65

Pioneering British writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah has died, aged 65, after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved Husband,. Son, and Brother in the early hours of this morning (7 December),” a statement posted on his social media channels read. “Benjamin was diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago.

“Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed. We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news,” the statement continued. “Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much.

“Through an amazing career, including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television, radion, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy.”

One of Britain’s most prolific literary voices, Zephaniah was credited with creating “dub poetry”, with the words recited over the beats of reggae music. An outspoken political activist, his work dealt with themes of racism, poverty, and social injustice.

Born in Birmingham on 15 April 1958, Zephaniah was the son of a Barbadian postman and Jamaican nurse. Diagnosed with dyslexia at an early age, Zephaniah left school unable to read or write at the age of 13.

During his childhood, he was given a typewriter that, Zephaniah previously revealed, inspired him to become a writer. The manual typewriter is currently on display at the Birmingham Museums Trust.

Zephaniah’s first book of poetry Pen Rythms was published in 1980, as he embarked on a mission to resuscitate the reputation of poetry in academia, pledging to “take [it] everywhere”.

