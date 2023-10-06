Bennet bashes last-minute funding deals

DENVER (KDVR) — A last-minute deal prevented a government shutdown, but now the House of Representatives is without a speaker, and the next deadline is quickly approaching.

Ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pushed a deal through hours before a government shutdown, earning bipartisan support. The measure was approved in the Senate, despite U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet briefly holding up the vote over Ukraine funding.

The Democrat talked about that decision this week on “Colorado Point of View.”

Bennet said he’s hopeful the government will continue to support Ukraine but is concerned the aid won’t be approved by both chambers of Congress.

“There’s this tiny group of people that are willing to distort the House for their own purposes,” Bennet said.

When asked about the likelihood of a coming government shutdown, Bennet said there has been bipartisan support but blamed the setbacks on “the gang that can’t shoot straight.”

“They’re bringing us all down with them, and I hope what happens is we see on the back end of this a House of Representatives that can work in a more bipartisan way,” Bennet said.

Bennet also said Americans should not accept lawmakers waiting until the last minute to fund the government.

“We need to insist on a higher standard that doesn’t just fund things at the last minute … but fulfills our obligations,” Bennet said.

