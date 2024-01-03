Bennett College executive spending a year at OC

Jan. 2—Santiba Campbell is spending a year-long fellowship at Odessa College to shadow President Gregory Williams, absorb its culture and see what she can take back home to Bennett College.

Following nomination by President Suzanne Elise Walsh and a rigorous application process, Campbell was selected to join a cadre of 36 American Council on Education Fellows selected this year. She will spend the 2023-2024 academic year at Odessa College in Odessa under Williams' mentorship.

Since its inception in 1965, the ACE Fellows Program has strengthened institutions in American higher education by identifying and preparing over 2,500 faculty, staff, and administrators for senior positions in college and university leadership through its distinctive and intensive cohort-based mentorship model. Of the Fellows who have participated to date, more than 80 percent have gone on after their fellowship to serve as chief executive officers, chief academic officers, other cabinet-level positions, and deans, a news release said.

At Bennett, Campbell is Director of Academic Special Initiatives. Technically, she is on a year-long sabbatical, but she is still full-time faculty at Bennett, which is in Greensboro, N.C.

As Director of Academic Special Initiatives, Campbell works in tandem with the Senior Leadership team to plan and implement strategy across Business and Finance, Enrollment Management, Information Technology, and Facilities at Bennett College. This includes her active facilitation with other campuses and organizations to create cross-functional teams.

Originally from Mooresville, N.C., Campbell earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Winston-Salem State University and her master's and Ph.D. in social psychology from the University of Delaware.

Mooresville is known as Race City USA as it is the home of race car drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"They have their own highway, Highway 3," Campbell said. They also have a checkered flag on the front of the city's police cars.

Bennett has 300 students.

"I am still full-time faculty. But there were a couple of projects that I just held on to. Also, I was involved in a lot of things on campus, so if something comes up, I've told them we're a (Microsoft) Team's campus, just ping me on Teams. Or if I need to get called into something, not a problem. We're a small campus, so I don't mind doing stuff like that at all," Campbell said.

She has been at Bennett College for 10 years, moving there from Connecticut College. Campbell said she wanted to move back down south to be with her family after her father died.

"I took the job, which ironically, was my grandmother's alma mater. ... It was kind of kismet, right?" Campbell said.

"I do believe it was a blessing. He passed away. It was October so the job market had already closed, so I was thinking man, am I going to be able to find a job that will get me back to North Carolina and my grandmother's alma mater had a job. Sounds (like) kind of a godsend to me," she added.

Campbell has worked at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, University of Delaware, Connecticut College and then Bennett.

Her current position stemmed from the pandemic when Bennett was trying to figure out how they were going to do things online and did they have the learning management system that they needed. Walsh asked her if she could do it and she said she could because she was already working the faculty concerns as senate president.

"That's how I became the director of academic special initiatives. That also allowed me to work with the senior leadership team. That's when I realized wow, this is amazing. I think a lot of times, it's faculty, we don't understand all of the moving pieces of running the institution. ... I have the privilege of working with business and finance, facilities, IT and enrollment management and across those wheel houses being able to share the information," Campbell said.

On the academic side, they tend to work in their silos and don't realize what the rest of the campus is up to.

"I didn't realize a lot of the rest of the campus was doing that to where facilities didn't necessarily know what was going on with it, unless there was a particular project they needed to work on. But then when I found out we got to now increase Wi-Fi, because even though we might not have students on campus, now those students are going to come back plus the people who were on campus we were doing everything online. Now you have all these people Zooming," Campbell said.

They realized they needed more bandwidth, but they had to bring facilities into the conversation because they are a historic campus.

"These Wi-Fi waves aren't necessarily traveling through cement walls and cinder blocks. So trying to figure out where are we going to put the different ports to make Wi-Fi accessible throughout campus, which buildings may not be able to be Wi-Fi accessible, so those types of conversations. So my job was kind of being the middle communicator between the two parties. I've done that with a lot of different initiatives on our campus," Campbell said.

She always wanted to learn more about the American Council on Education.

"They do this fellowship program annually where you get to shadow a president. So you know, I reached out to my president, because you have to be nominated by your president to be a fellow," Campbell said.

She got her vice president of academic affairs and deans on board and they all wrote letters on her behalf. Campbell got to pick where she wanted to go, as long as they are American Council on Education members, but the president of whatever institution she chose had to approve it.

OC is an American Council on Education member and Walsh, the Bennett president, suggested a community college. She was given three community colleges to choose from and they all had good backstories, but OC's was the most compelling.

"You've got the president that's an alum that's actually been here for a substantial amount of time when you look at it in presidential years. Right now the average president is five years, so that's when I was like, wow, I can't I can't believe this guy's still here," Campbell said.

Add the athletics, the residence halls, OC being chosen as a top Aspen Institute school and having a strong chief of staff in Robert Rivas persuaded her. She didn't look at a map, but she was sold anyway.

"It wasn't about the location for me, it's about the people so if the duo of Williams and Rivas was somewhere else doing the same thing, I would be there," Campbell said.

Her long-term goal is to understand how to build culture.

"I've learned that you can have amazing people that are brilliant at their jobs, but it doesn't necessarily mean your ship is going to sail because how are you pulling them all together as a team? ... One of the things that has impressed me here ... is over the years, I can see that there was a culture shift that was positive and has been able to maintain and survive a pandemic, which I wonder if the culture itself, it just might be a chicken or egg question. Is the culture the reason why everything maintained during the pandemic, because you've already built that communalism before the pandemic hit where a lot of places was trying to build it because it hit," Campbell said.

Rivas said OC is proud to host Campbell.

"The ACE Fellows Program is focused on developing agile leaders in higher education, and it is truly an honor that Dr. Campbell selected Odessa College for her fellowship. Over the course of the academic year, Dr. Campbell will shadow leaders at Odessa College, including OC President Dr. Gregory Williams. Dr. Campbell was encouraged to select Odessa College by several members of her campus community, which is a testament to the work we are doing here at OC. Part of Odessa College's vision is to share the student success work we are doing with institutions across the country, and the ACE Fellowship is another avenue for us to do so," Rivas said.