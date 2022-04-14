Bennett named lone finalist for SISD superintendent

Members of the Sherman ISD Board pose for a photo with Tyson Bennet, center, after naming him as the lone finalist for the district's superintendent position Wednesday.

Sherman Independent School District will have a new leader at the helm going into the next school year. The SISD Board of Directors announced Wednesday that Assistant Superintendent Tyson Bennett is the lone finalist for the superintendent position.

The decision comes after current Superintendent David Hicks announced he will be leaving the district in order to become the superintendent of Northwest ISD. Wednesday's SISD announcement followed three days of discussions and interviews with two candidates within SISD.

"I believe Dr. Bennett has the leadership qualities and professional experience needed to lead Sherman ISD to the highest levels of excellence," Board President Hillary Clark said. "He has a broad base of experience and is innovative in his thinking. He has played an integral role in our successes and achievements over the course of his 16-year tenure with the district. ... It is with the utmost confidence that the Sherman ISD Board of Trustees recommends Dr. Bennett to become the next instructional leader in Sherman ISD."

Bennett, who grew up Sherman, began his career in education as a high school teacher before going on to join Texas A&M University-Commerce's Department of Secondary and Higher Education faculty.

For the past six years, Bennett has served as the assistant superintendent of finance and operations. Prior to that, he worked an additional six years in district administration on the curriculum side, he said.

Tyson Bennett

"Sherman ISD is where I chose to raise my family and my roots run deep in this community," Bennett said. "We have come a long way during my time and I believe we are on the right path to continue to promote excellence as we move into the future."

With regard to his future plans within the district, Bennett said he plans to continue plan and prepare for upcoming growth that sits just upon the horizon for the district.

Multiple members of the board voiced their support for Bennett and his efforts in the district during his tenure as assistant superintendent. The efforts included the success the district saw in getting a bond passed the helped finance the construction of the new Sherman High School.

Board member Adam Cernero instead focused on Bennett's leadership, especially with students and parents, citing his success-oriented mindset.

"So that spoke volumes to me about teaching kids that they can be successful," Cernero said. "It's not about how much money you make to be successful but what are your accomplishments to be successful and to highlight those accomplishments, not only in students, but in teachers and parents as well."

With Wednesday's vote, Bennett will now enter into a 21-day waiting period mandated by the state before he can officially be hired by the district in the superintendent role. With regard to his current position, Bennett said the district will begin the search for his replacement, but gave no details on the scope of the search.

Hicks is expected to depart the district on May 16.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: SISD names Bennett as lone superintendent finalist