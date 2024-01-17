Bennett pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges

Jan. 16—A former Trinity man has pleaded guilty to all but one of the charges he faced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Bradley Stuart Bennett's trial had been set to begin today but he pleaded guilty earlier this month to entering and remaining in a restricted building and grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and grounds, entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol building.

One remaining charge, obstruction of an official proceeding, was stayed because the U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering an appeal in a different case challenging whether it can be applied to acts unrelated to congressional investigations and evidence. If the challenge succeeds, it will affect hundreds of cases. The charge is the only felony Bennett faced.

Bennett will not be sentenced until after that case is decided. Judge James Boasberg Has asked for a status report in mid-July.

In his plea agreement, Bennett admits that prosecutors could prove he was guilty of what he had been accused of doing.

Bennett traveled with his then-girlfriend and codefendant, Elizabeth Rose Williams of Texas, from Florida to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, to attend the "Stop the Steal" speech that then-President Trump was scheduled to give the next morning.

Before Trump finished speaking, they walked with other protesters down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the U.S. Capitol, then followed behind rioters who breached the police line and made their way to the Capitol.

"While near the West Terrace, Bennett observed officers discharging tear gas and chemical irritants. He also observed officers physically attempting to move rioters from the restricted area.," a court filing said. "Ignoring the officers' efforts to clear the area of people, and knowing that the area was restricted to him, Bennett climbed through scaffolding to reach the Upper West Terrace."

Bennett recorded video of himself entering the Capitol as an alarm blared.

He and Williams then made their way to part of the building called the Crypt, where they saw rioters verbally and physically attacking police officers.

Going up to the second floor of the Capitol, they entered the Grand Rotunda, joined a group of rioters in prayer, continued up another staircase to the third floor of the Capitol and eventually to the area outside the Senate Gallery.

Bennett recorded video of himself inside the Senate Gallery.

Bennett and Williams finally left the Capitol after about a half hour exploring it.

Bennett celebrated the day's events on Facebook, including in one post that read in part, "Wildest day ever and it's still so surreal we stormed the greatest Capitol on earth."

Williams pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a restricted area. She has not been sentenced yet because she had been a potential witness in Bennett's trial. She faces a maximum possible sentence of six months in prison.

The maximum sentence for three of the charges Bennett pleaded guilty to is six months, and for the fourth it is a year.