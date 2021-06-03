Bennifer goes bicoastal: JLo and Ben Affleck’s long-distance relationship heats up

Photographic proof is always key.

We’ve all seen the pics of Bennifer (aka Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck) in the same city, sitting next to each other in a car (Big Sky, Montana), hanging out in the same house (in Miami Beach) and working out at the same gym (Anatomy at the 1 Hotel).

Now we have real, hard, concrete evidence that the Oscar winner, 49, and all around superstar, 51, are not just friends.

Blurry paparazzi pics caught the former fiances out to dinner over the Memorial Day weekend at Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant Merois at The Pendry in Hollywood.

In the new photos, published by Page Six, Lopez and Affleck are seen arm in arm, with JLo’s head tucked into the cozy crook. Affleck is super tall, way over six feet, and JLo, without heels, about five foot five, so that’s gotta be a comfy place for a gal to rest her nozzle.

Spies told the media outlet the allegedly reunited couple (who got engaged in 2003 but split the following year) were very “cuddly” and “affectionate” with one another during the fancy meal.

So now we know where Lopez was headed via private jet, flying out of Miami with her twins last week.

Next it will be Affleck’s turn to travel back to the Sunshine State, where Lopez’s kids with salsa star Marc Anthony go to school.

Now that summer is almost here we have a feeling these two will be spending more time out in La-La Land, where Affleck shares three kids with actress Jennifer Garner and Lopez owns a mega mansion nearby.

It’s unclear whether Anthony has a place out in Southern California, but he did just conveniently sell his massive Cocoplum estate for $22 million.

As for where Lopez resides when she is in the Magic City, insiders tells us the “On the Floor” singer rented out a luxurious two-story mansion on celebrity row, aka North Bay Road, in Miami Beach.

Neighbors include such other power couples as Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner and Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Lopez’s other ex fiance, Alex Rodriguez, is close but yet so far — across the causeway, in Coral Gables, where the duo known as JRod used to reside.

Hey, it’s Miami: An awkward run-in is highly possible.

As for how the ex baller, 45, is taking the news that Lopez jumped over to her old relationship so quickly, he is said to be “shocked” and in “a world of pain.” Rodriguez is apparently now focusing on his two daughters and new business ventures such as a men’s makeup line, which includes a concealer for puffy, crying eyes.