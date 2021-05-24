Bennifer takes Miami: JLo and Ben Affleck’s reignited romance heats up down south

Madeleine Marr
·2 min read

It’s official: Bennifer 2.0.

How do we know? Because Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took their newly reignited romance to Miami, and there’s photographic proof.

On Sunday, paparazzi pics captured the two stars luxuriating on the balcony at JLo’s rental.

Affleck was seen taking in the view while smoking a cigarette; Lopez posing for selfies.

In one photo, Lopez, 51, is walking down the stairs with a huge smile on her face, with Affleck, 48, right behind her.

How long will Bennifer last this time? The reunited couple has a few obstacles. Number one is geography: Lopez needs to split her time between two coasts, as her twins with Marc Anthony live in South Florida; Affleck’s three kids live in L.A. with his co-parent Jennifer Garner.

All we know it’s looking like a hot summer is ahead for these two stars, be it in Miami or elsewhere.

“It’s all very new and exciting even though they have known each other forever,” an insider told E! News. “It’s been fun to get to know each other all over again. They are both very happy with where things are and where they are going.”

The question remains: Will they go out in public here or remain holed up in Lopez’s house? Because there’s a good chance they might bump into Lopez’s most recent ex, Alex Rodriguez.

The retired baller, who just started a men’s concealer line, was reportedly “shocked” by how quickly his former fiancée moved on with her former fiancé. But the single father of two now seems to be taking a more accepting approach to the split.

On his Stories the same day, the 45 year old wrote a pensive note to followers: “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”

Recommended Stories

  • Jennifer Lopez Was Photographed With Ben Affleck in Miami—and She Looks So Happy

    That's three states in one month!

  • A-Rod Muses on “New Beginnings” as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Spotted in Miami

    "Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life."

  • These Sisters With Sickle Cell Had Devastating -- and Preventable -- Strokes

    SAN ANTONIO — It was 4 a.m. on a Sunday when Dana Jones heard an ominous sound, barely audible over the whirring of box fans, like someone struggling to breathe. She ran down the hall and found her daughter Kyra, age 12, lying on her back, gasping for air. Terrified, she called 911. A police officer, the first to arrive, dashed into Kyra’s bedroom, threw the slender girl over his shoulder and laid her on a leather sofa in the living room. He asked her mother, an oral surgery technician, to give her CPR. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Kyra’s lips were ice-cold. An ambulance whisked the girl to Methodist Children’s Hospital, where staff members swarmed her and put her into a medically induced coma. Kyra, who has sickle cell, had suffered a devastating stroke — her second — a common complication of this inherited disease, which afflicts 100,000 Americans, most of them Black. She most likely would never have had the strokes if she had been given an annual screening test and treatment proven more than two decades earlier to prevent 9 out of 10 strokes in children with the disease and recommended by the National Institutes of Health. But like countless other children with sickle cell, she was never screened. This is a paradoxical moment for people who have this painful, deadly disease. For the first time, gene therapies that have advanced through clinical trials offer the real possibility of a cure. But Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said the lack of attention paid to sickle cell historically “is one more reflection of the fact that we do not have equity in our country.” Some doctors and researchers believe the national reckoning on race sparked by the pandemic’s devastating impact on people of color, and the Biden administration’s pledge of a broad assault on racial inequities in American medical care, could make this a singular moment for advancing the fight against sickle cell. Even so, Kyra’s strokes are a striking case study of the broad national failure to provide even the most basic treatments to people with sickle cell. Faulty care and sluggish research are symptoms of what sickle cell specialists say is the deplorable legacy of neglect of Americans with the disease. One-third as many Americans have cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that is of comparable seriousness to sickle cell but that primarily affects white children, yet it gets “seven to 11 times the research funding per patient, which results in disparate rates of development of medications,” according to a recent opinion piece in The New England Journal of Medicine. Only four medications are approved by federal regulators for sickle call, and 15 for cystic fibrosis. The screening test for strokes in children with sickle cell has been proven for decades, as has the treatment if it detects markers for stroke risk. “It’s such a simple, painless and harmless test,” said Dr. Robert Adams, the neurologist whose study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 1998, proved the effectiveness of a scan of the head known as Transcranial Doppler ultrasound, or TCD, and blood transfusions for those at high risk for strokes. “It’s not rocket science.” The National Institutes of Health issued a statement in 2002 recommending that children with sickle cell get screened every year. Then, in 2014, a consensus panel of experts convened by the National Institutes of Health issued guidelines repeating the advice. But the message often did not get through, said Dr. Peter Lane, director of the sickle cell disease program at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and a pediatrics professor at Emory University. “There’s often a gap between the development of improved treatments and delivery of those treatments to the patients who need them.” With sickle cell, he said, the gap is even bigger. “A big part of the challenge of sickle cell is that it impacts predominantly disadvantaged folks,” he said. Kyra’s mother has learned, to her eternal regret, about the system’s failings. Jones said she was shocked when a new doctor told her about the screening test that could have prevented disabling strokes that struck both of her daughters, Kyra, who turns 16 this weekend, and Kami, now 17. Kyra’s strokes, in 2015 and 2017, severely damaged her brain and caused a learning disability that meant she had to repeat sixth grade and years later still needed a tutor to shadow her in school. Her mother said that no one informed her until recently about the ultrasound test that was offered by a hospital just a 45-minute drive from their home — and that could have helped prevent the damage to both girls. She still feels guilt and anger. She tosses in bed at night thinking, “What if?” Ultrasound screens aren’t the only needed medical care inconsistently given to children with sickle cell. Hydroxyurea, an inexpensive generic drug, around since the 1980s, can reduce the risk of irreversible damage to organs and the brain. But it is woefully underused. Guidelines from the National Institutes of Health published in 2014 say all children and adolescents should take it, as should adults with three or more pain crises in a year or other serious complications. In sharp contrast, chronic diseases whose patients are predominantly white, including Type 1 diabetes and cystic fibrosis, are typically assigned to a nurse case manager who keeps in touch and manages the multiple medical appointments needed to prevent complications. In sickle cell, said Dr. Michael DeBaun, a sickle cell specialist at Vanderbilt University, “the model of medical care is often reactionary to medical problems.” The burden falls on parents to navigate the nation’s complicated, fragmented health care system. Jones and her former husband, the girls’ father, both carried the mutated hemoglobin gene that causes sickle cell if a child inherits it from both parents. Both their daughters were born with the disease. Their symptoms began when they were babies, screaming in fierce pain when the distorted cells got caught in blood vessels. When Kami was 2 years old, Jones found a caring hematologist, Dr. Mahendra Patel. But Jones said he never told her about the screening test to detect whether her daughters were at risk for strokes. The girls’ new doctor, Dr. Melissa Frei-Jones, a pediatric hematologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, confirmed that the girls had never gotten the test, and Methodist Hospital, where Patel practiced, confirmed that it did not offer the test. Patel declined repeated requests for interviews through his office assistant, who said that the girls were no longer his patients and that he did not have time to discuss their care, including whether he ever mentioned the TCD test. Kyra had her first stroke at age 10 on a steamy night in 2015 as she watched a basketball game with her mother and sister. She had been complaining for weeks of headaches, but that night, the pain was so bad that she screamed in agony. Jones rushed her to the hospital. As Kyra slept that night, her mother tapped her. Kyra opened her eyes, but Jones recalled, “she looked through me like I wasn’t there.” Terrified, Jones ran into the hall and cornered a nurse, begging for help. The nurse called a code blue, a life-threatening emergency. Medical personnel rushed into the room, pushing Jones aside. Doctors at the hospital put Kyra in a medically induced coma for a week and a half to allow her brain to heal. When she woke, Jones was at her bedside. Kyra looked up and said, “Hi, Mommy.” Jones wept in relief. But Kyra had large gaps in her memory. Her reading level had plummeted. She had forgotten how to tell time. And she was unable to walk. She stayed in the hospital for a month, working with a physical therapist, progressing from using a walker to wobbly steps on her own. With determination and special tutoring, she managed — barely — to get through fifth grade, but sixth grade defeated her. She had to repeat it. If it weren’t for the medical staff at Methodist Hospital, where Kami and Kyra have long received care, Jones might never have learned about the TCD ultrasound test. One day in 2019 a doctor there handed Jones a Post-it note with Frei-Jones’ name and phone number on it. At their appointment, Frei-Jones ordered MRI scans of the girls’ brains to look for stroke damage. Kami’s showed little white spots in her frontal lobes, signs of a silent stroke that had destroyed brain cells. The results explained why she has trouble with organization. She uses every planning tool available to compensate for her losses, including lists and color coding with highlighters. Kyra, too, had those white spots on her frontal lobes, but she also had big areas toward the back of her brain where tissue had been destroyed by her strokes. A year ago, Frei-Jones showed Kyra’s brain scan to Kyra and her mother. Seeing it, Jones said, her eyes welled with tears. Kyra was shocked and silent. Frei-Jones told Kyra that it was this brain damage that explained why she struggled in school and why, at times, she was unable to find the words to say what she meant. Frei-Jones advised — and Kyra agreed — that she should have transfusions every three weeks to reduce her stroke risk and that Kami should have them too. Transfusions are a major commitment — an all-day ordeal. The girls have to miss school and Jones misses work. Kyra and Kami both feel tired and slightly ill after getting one. Jones is so terrified they will have another stroke that she sleeps with a baby monitor in the girls’ room so she can hear if anything goes wrong in the night. She knows, to her everlasting regret, that if she had been seeing Frei-Jones from the start, her daughters would most likely never have had the strokes that damaged their brains. “I believe that wholeheartedly,” she said. “If things had been handled differently, their strokes could have been prevented.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Gisele Bündchen explains why she feels 'better' in her 40s than her 30s

    The supermodel says her 20s were "a little challenging."

  • Drake, The Weeknd, Megan Fox pose at Billboards

    Drake, The Weeknd, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Bad Bunny, Cynthia Erivo and more pose backstage at the Billboard Awards in Los Angeles. (May 24)

  • Fans Have A Lot to Say After LeAnn Rimes Posts New Instagram Pics With Husband Eddie Cibrian

    These comments are TOO much.

  • Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian 'the Love of My Life' in New Post of Family Disneyland Trip

    He shared photos of their time at the “Happiest Place On Earth 🌍.”

  • Indian couple holds mid-air wedding 'to escape Covid restrictions'

    The nuptials reportedly took place at the same time as India's official death toll passed 300,000.

  • Pink and daughter Willow perform stunning aerial duet at Billboard Music Awards

    It was a super fun night Sunday at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, especially for legendary songstress Pink. She not only received the Icon Award but also performed a fantastic aerial duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Her daughter not only spun around on stage, she also sang the final lyrics of the song “Cover Me in Sunshine.” Viewers loved the powerful mother and daughter performance. One person tweeted, “Look at that smile. I seriously can’t get over this performance. My jaw hit the floor and then I was in tears lol. Such a Beautiful mother daughter moment.” 9-year-old Willow has accompanied her mom to award shows throughout her entire life, but this may be the first time she actually stole the show.

  • Alexis Bledel Sweetly Reacts to the Ultimate Gilmore Girls Debate: Jess, Dean or Logan?

    While on What What Happens Live, Alexis Bledel answered the age-old debate with her very own nickname for the would-be TV couple. Scroll on to see who she chose.

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly steal the spotlight at Billboard Music Awards with barely-there dress, black tongue, major PDA

    The rock star also shared behind the scenes videos, including them in the bathroom during the show.

  • Viral video drew hundreds to California party; 149 arrested

    A birthday party invitation that went viral on TikTok brought hundreds of people to a raucous celebration on a Southern California beach Saturday night, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest nearly 150 people after they refused orders to disperse. The massive gathering began with a now-deleted video posted on the popular social media app from a user named adrian.lopez517, who invited anyone to his birthday party by Huntington Beach's fire pits Saturday night, The Orange County Register reported Sunday. At least 400 people showed up to a pre-party Friday evening around a lifeguard tower, police Lt. Brian Smith said.

  • Life Under Occupation: The Misery at the Heart of the Conflict

    JERUSALEM — Muhammad Sandouka built his home in the shadow of the Temple Mount before his second son, now 15, was born. They demolished it together, after Israeli authorities decided that razing it would improve views of the Old City for tourists. Sandouka, 42, a countertop installer, had been at work when an inspector confronted his wife with two options: Tear the house down, or the government would not only level it but also bill the Sandoukas $10,000 for its expenses. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Such is life for Palestinians living under Israel’s occupation: always dreading the knock at the front door. The looming removal of six Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem set off a round of protests that helped ignite the latest war between Israel and Gaza. But to the roughly 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 war and has controlled through decades of failed peace talks, the story was exceptional only because it attracted an international spotlight. For the most part, they endure the frights and indignities of the Israeli occupation in obscurity. If the eviction dispute in East Jerusalem struck a match, the occupation’s provocations ceaselessly pile up dry kindling. They are a constant and key driver of the conflict, giving Hamas an excuse to fire rockets or lone-wolf attackers grievances to channel into killings by knives or automobiles. And the provocations do not stop when the fighting ends. Home on the Edge No homeowner welcomes a visit from the code-enforcement officer. But it’s entirely different in East Jerusalem, where Palestinians find it nearly impossible to obtain building permits and most homes were built without them: The penalty is often demolition. Sandouka grew up just downhill from the Old City’s eastern ramparts, in the valley dividing the Temple Mount from the Mount of Olives. At 19, he married and moved into an old addition onto his father’s house, then began expanding it. New stone walls tripled the floor area. He laid tile, hung drywall and furnished a cozy kitchen. He spent around $150,000. Children came, six in all. Ramadan brought picnickers to the green valley. The kids played host, delivering cold water or hot soup. His wife prepared feasts of maqluba (chicken and rice) and mansaf (lamb in yogurt sauce). He walked with his sons up to Al-Aqsa, one of Islam’s holiest sites. In 2016, city workers posted an address marker over Sandouka’s gate. It felt like legitimation. But Israel was drifting steadily rightward. The state parks authority fell under the influence of settlers, who seek to expand Jewish control over the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Citing an old plan for a park encircling the Old City, the authority set about clearing one unpermitted house after another. Now it was Sandouka’s turn. Plans showed a corner of the house encroaching on a future tour-bus parking lot. Zeev Hacohen, an authority official, said erasing Sandouka’s neighborhood was necessary to restore views of the Old City “as they were in the days of the Bible.” “The personal stories are always painful,” he allowed. But the Palestinian neighborhood, he said, “looks like the Third World.” Sandouka hired a lawyer and prayed. But he was at work a few months ago when someone knocked on his door again. This time, his wife told him, crying, it was a police officer. The Night Raid The knock at the door is not always just a knock. Badr Abu Alia, 50, was awakened around 2 a.m. by the sounds of soldiers breaking into his neighbor’s home in Al Mughrayyir, a village on a ridge in the West Bank. When they got to his door, a familiar ritual ensued: His children were rousted from bed. Everyone was herded outside. The soldiers collected IDs, explained nothing and ransacked the house. They left two hours later, taking with them a teenager from next door, blindfolded. He had taken part in a protest four days earlier, when an Israeli sniper shot and killed a teenager who was wandering among the rock-throwers and spent tear-gas canisters. Abu Alia seethed as he described seeing his son outside in the dark, “afraid, crying because of the soldiers, and I can do nothing to protect him.” “It makes you want to take revenge, to defend yourself,” he went on. “But we have nothing to defend ourselves with.” Stone-throwing must suffice, he said. “We can’t take an M-16 and go kill every settler. All we have are those stones. A bullet can kill you instantly. A little stone won’t do much. But at least I’m sending a message.” Settlers send messages, too. They have cut down hundreds of Al Mughrayyir’s olive trees — vital sources of income and ties to the land — torched a mosque, vandalized cars. In 2019, one was accused of fatally shooting a villager in the back. The case remains open. The Checkpoint Violence is often sudden and brief. But the nagging dread it instills can be just as debilitating. Nael al-Azza, 40, is haunted by the Israeli checkpoint he must pass through while commuting between his home in Bethlehem and his job in Ramallah. At home, he lives behind walls and cultivates a lush herb and vegetable garden in the backyard. But nothing protects him on his drive to work, not even his position as a manager in the Palestinian firefighting and ambulance service. Recently, he said, a soldier at the checkpoint stopped him, told him to roll down his window, asked if he had a weapon. He said no. She opened his passenger door to take a look, then slammed it shut, hard. He wanted to object. But he stopped himself, he said: Too many confrontations with soldiers end with Palestinians being shot. “If I want to defend my property and my self-respect, there’s a price for that,” he said. His commute is a 14-mile trip as the crow flies, but a 33-mile route, because Palestinians are diverted in a wide loop around Jerusalem along a tortuous two-lane road of steep switchbacks. Even so, it ought to take less than an hour — but often takes two or three, because of the checkpoint. The Israelis consider the checkpoint essential to search for fleeing attackers or illegal weapons or to cut the West Bank in two in case of unrest. Palestinians call it a choke point that can be shut off on a soldier’s whim. It is also a friction point, motorists and soldiers each imagining themselves as the other’s target. Homeless Muhammad Sandouka earns about $1,800 in a good month. He hoped the lawyer could quash the demolition order. “I thought they would just give us a fine,” he said. Then he got another panicked call from home: “The police were there, making my family cry.” Khalas, he said. Enough. He would tear it down himself. Early on a Monday, his sons took turns with a borrowed jackhammer. They almost seemed to be having fun, like wrecking a sand castle. Finished, their moods darkened. “It’s like we’re lighting ourselves on fire,” said Mousa, 15. “They want the land,” said Muataz, 22. “They want all of us to leave Jerusalem.” When all was rubble, Sandouka lit a cigarette and held it with three beefy fingers as it burned. His pants filthy with the dust of his family’s life together, he climbed atop the debris, sent photos to the police and contemplated his options. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Prince Harry Revealed That Archie's First Words Included "Grandma Diana"

    "It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

  • How did Brooks Koepka, master of the majors, fall apart at PGA Championship?

    Brooks Koepka was surprisingly shaky in his final round of the PGA Championship.

  • Why Shanna Moakler Says Ex Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Destroyed Her Family

    She's not holding back. 😳

  • Tennessee moves to the forefront with anti-transgender laws

    Conservative lawmakers nationwide introduced a flurry of anti-LGBTQ bills this year, but no state's political leaders have gone further than Tennessee in enacting new laws targeting transgender people. Lawmakers passed and Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed five new bills into law, consistently dismissing concerns that they discriminate against an already vulnerable population, that some of the laws are unworkable and that they could damage the state’s reputation. Colin Goodbred, a 22-year-old transgender student raised in the Nashville suburbs who attends college in New Hampshire, says the bevy of new laws could keep him from ever calling Tennessee home again.

  • Martin Bashir Speaks Out After Inquiry of His Princess Diana Interview: 'I Never Wanted to Harm Diana'

    An official BBC inquiry found journalist Martin Bashir used "deceitful methods" to secure his controversial 1995 interview with Princess Diana

  • 'When Calls the Heart' Creator Fires Back at Fans Threatening to Stop Watching the Show

    Hearties are still reeling from Elizabeth's decision in the season finale.

  • Conservatives expand gambling, Miami reps break rank, and state COVID testing comes to a close

    It’s Monday, May 24, and we’re back. It’s been a festive few weeks in Florida politics as state legislators are fresh off a special session to bring new gambling games to Florida, and next year’s election season is starting to heat up.