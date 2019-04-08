Benny Gantz: the former Israel general in striking distance of toppling Netanyahu

Benny Gantz's centrist party is running even in the polls with Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud - REX

The Israeli military jeep rolled slowly through the dark streets of Beit Ummar, a Palestinian town in the southern occupied West Bank.

It was the summer of 1988. For the last six months, thousands of Palestinians had been confronting Israeli forces in an uprising that would later be known as the First Intifada.

In the front seat of the jeep was Benny Gantz, a young officer with the paratroopers. At nearly 6ft 5in he had to hunch his long frame to fit inside.

The night was suddenly lit up by Molotov cocktails exploding all around the jeep. The Israeli troops jumped out with assault rifles raised but their attackers had already fled.

“Other commanders would just say shoot everywhere. But not Benny,” said Dan Emergui, one of the soldiers in the jeep. “He’s calm and he’s cool. If he doesn’t have a reason to shoot, he won’t.”

Three decades after the ambush in Beit Ummar, Mr Gantz is once again trying to hold his nerve under fire, this time in the midst of ugliest election campaign in recent Israeli history.

Mr Netanyahu has tried to win support from the Israeli right wing as corruption allegations take their toll

The 59-year-old, who rose from a paratrooper to Israel’s top general, has led his centrist Blue & White coalition to within striking distance of toppling Benjamin Netanyahu and ending the prime minister’s decade in power.

The final polls before Tuesday’s election show Blue & White winning more seats than Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party. However, the same polls also show Right-wing parties with a narrow majority in parliament, which might be enough to keep Mr Netanyahu in office.

In a last minute bid to win over Right wing parties, Mr Netanyahu promised over the weekend that he would annex all Israeli settlements in the West Bank, a step he has shied away from in the past.

Mr Gantz’s campaign has been relatively light on policy. On the security questions which often decide Israeli elections he has taken similar positions to Mr Netanyahu and sometimes tried to outflank him in hawkishness.

His main pitch to voters is that he is the candidate of decency and national unity while Mr Netanyahu, who is facing criminal corruption charges, is prepared to tear Israel apart to hold onto power.

“We are speaking about a corrupt man who is destroying the country,” Mr Gantz said. “Something is wrong and I’m telling you, we need to fix the house, it’s an internal emergency.”

Mr Netanyahu and his allies have not taken the challenge lightly. They have pummelled Mr Gantz as a paranoid delusional and tried to scare Jewish voters with claims he would bring Israel’s Arab minority parties into government.

Mr Netanyahu (centre) and Mr Gantz (left) once worked closely together