Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 78% of the company

If you want to know who really controls Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 78% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Bens Creek Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bens Creek Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Bens Creek Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Bens Creek Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Bens Creek Group. Our data shows that MBU Capital Group Limited is the largest shareholder with 56% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. With 12% and 7.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Jarvis Securities plc, Asset Management Arm and Adam Wilson are the second and third largest shareholders. Adam Wilson, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Bens Creek Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Bens Creek Group Plc. As individuals, the insiders collectively own UK£11m worth of the UK£127m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Bens Creek Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

