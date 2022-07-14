Bensalem father and grandmother will face trial after baby dies from fentanyl exposure

The grandmother and father of a 4-month-old who died from fentanyl exposure in a Bensalem home earlier this year now face trial in county court.

However, six months after the baby's death, it's still not clear how the child ingested the drug.

On Wednesday, District Judge Joseph Falcone determined there was enough evidence for Daniel Howarth, 25, and Donna Westmoreland, 58, to face trial in the Jan. 7 death of Daniel Howarth III.

Donna Westmoreland's daughter, Felicity Westmoreland, 23, waived her preliminary hearing in June. She and Daniel Howarth are charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, which are felonies, as well as misdemeanor drug offenses

Bensalem police allege Howarth and Felicity Westmoreland were responsible for the death of their son. Donna Westmoreland is charged with felony child endangerment because she was responsible for the child and was not permitted to let him be with his parents unsupervised, according to authorities.

Bucks County Juvenile Dependency Court prohibited the grandmother from leaving the child alone with his parents, police said.

During Donna Westmoreland and Daniel Howarth's preliminary hearing Wednesday, Bensalem Detective Gregory Jackson testified that Donna Westmoreland had spoken to him after Daniel's death, and provided a different story a few days later.

The day Daniel died, she spoke to the detective at the hospital, and told him the child had been left that morning with Felicity Westmoreland and Daniel Howarth in a bedroom the two had been staying in, according to testimony.

Donna Westmoreland told Jackson she was not supposed to leave Daniel with his parents unsupervised, Jackson said.

In another interview days later, she told the detective that the baby was sleeping in her room, and she had woken up at about 6 a.m. to him crying, according to testimony. She went downstairs and found her daughter, who offered to give the baby the bottle and watch him while Donna Westmoreland went back to sleep before work, Jackson said.

Story continues

Police said Felicity Westmoreland and Howarth were at the home temporarily.

Jackson testified that Donna Westmoreland knew that her daughter had substance abuse disorder.

Man charged in 1991 murder:Ex-police informant charged in 1991 murder of Croydon mom found dead in arson fire at her home

"She said 'Yes, she is,'" he testified. "'Felicity uses whenever she can.'"

Three charged in infant death:Parents, grandmother charged in Bensalem infant's drug death

For subscribers:Cops take us inside search for 'lost boys of Bucks County' that ended in brutal discovery in Solebury

Felicity Westmoreland found the child unresponsive in a bassinet in a room where she and Howarth were sleeping in at the time a few hours later, officials said.

Officer Christopher Pennington testified he responded to Donna Westmoreland's Oak Avenue home about 12:30 p.m. that day for a report of a baby not breathing. When he arrived, an Upper Southampton officer was performing life-saving measures on the child before EMTs showed up. Daniel was taken to St. Mary Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Pennington testified he went into the bedroom where Felicity Westmoreland and Daniel Howarth were staying and secured it for police to investigate. Howarth asked Pennington for a jewelry box in the room and Pennington found it had suspected drugs in it, he testified. He did not give the box back to Howarth.

Police said the home was in a state of disarray, with clothes, trash and old food scattered throughout it.

Investigators found several drug baggies, syringes and a tourniquet which is used for injecting drugs, according to court documents. Jackson said cocaine and fentanyl residue were found in the drug baggies. No other drugs were found outside the room, according to the detective.

Howarth's attorney David Knight argued that there was not enough evidence for the involuntary manslaughter charge, that Felicity Westmoreland was the one who fed the child that day.

"I don't think there's any evidence that my client caused the death of this child," he said.

Both he and Donna Westmoreland's attorney, Steven Jones, both mentioned there was Orajel, which is used to treat mouth and tooth pain, found at the home, and that Felicity Westmoreland could have exposed her child to fentanyl through that.

"Nothing else makes any sense," Knight said.

Jones also argued that there was no evidence that Donna Westmoreland knew the room had gotten to that state.

Deputy District Attorney Sarah Heimbach argued that Howarth was negligent in having his son in the room with the drugs.

"He allowed his child to be in a room ... that was completely covered in drugs and drug paraphernalia," she said.

Additionally, she said Donna Westmoreland was negligent when she left her grandchild with a known drug user.

Falcone held all charges for county court.

Heimbach said after the hearing that investigators had not determined how Daniel ingested the drug.

Felicity Westmoreland and Howarth remain in Bucks County Prison on 10% of $10 million bail. Donna Westmoreland is free after posting 10% of $150,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bensalem father, grandmother charged for infant's death faces trial