Bensalem man awaiting trial in hit and run accused of running illegal marijuana business

A 21-year-old Bensalem man awaiting trial in a fatal hit and run accident faces new charges that he ran a large illegal marijuana operation that he advertised through social media.

Kevin Baker Jr. faces felony and misdemeanor drug charges after police seized 15 pounds of marijuana, more than 200 THC cartridges used for vaping, and $120,000 cash from his home on Sandy Lane and an apartment in the 3400 block of Street Road, according to authorities.

He was arraigned earlier this month and remains incarcerated in Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10% of $7 million bail. He had no attorney listed as representing him in the drug case, according to the docket.

Some of the evidence that Bensalem police secured from Kevin Baker Jr. who is accused of selling marijuana

Bensalem police said its Special Investigations Unit conducted a series of controlled narcotics buys from Baker before securing search warrants earlier this month.

In late May, Bensalem police were contacted by a confidential informant who claimed they contacted Baker through social media and he agreed to sell two cartridges of THC vapes for $60, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police allege that Baker posted on his social media account that he sells a brand of THC cartridges called “Stonehead,” and was recruiting people to sell his products, offering to ship in bulk to valid addresses, according to the affidavit.

When officers executed a search warrant on the Sandy Lane home July 6 they found the cash, marijuana, and dab oils which are concentrated butane hash oil, authorities said.

A money counter, drug paraphernalia, edible THC candy “gummies,” and THC cartridges and business cards with Baker's name on them were found at the Hamilton Court apartment.

Additional marijuana was located in Baker’s vehicle after police executed a third search warrant, Director of Public Safety William McVey said.

John Dugan, affectionately called "Dugan" by friends, in his element at O'Fowley's neighborhood bar in Croydon.

Baker was scheduled to start his trial Monday in Bucks County Court for the hit-and-run death of 65-year-old John Dugan on Christmas Eve 2021 in Bristol Township, but a delay was confirmed on Friday.

Last year, a Bucks County Grand Jury recommended charging Baker with accidents involving death or personal injury, a felony, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to stop and render aid.

Authorities allege that Baker struck Dugan as he was crossing State Road to attend a holiday party at a neighbor’s house and failed to stop. Dugan died of head trauma.

Baker’s attorney has claimed his client did not know he struck a human being, but after the accident, authorities allege that Baker attempted to repair damage to the front of his red pickup truck the day before his father turned the vehicle into police.

At the time, his father told police the vehicle resembled the cherry red Chevy Silverado in surveillance videos of the fatal accident police released to the public.

