Bensalem man charged in a Bristol Township woman's overdose death

Bristol Township police on Thursday filed charges alleging a Bensalem man provided the drugs that led to the death of a woman early Thanksgiving morning.

Shakur Ali Brisbon, 24, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death in the drug death of Olivia Seaberg in November. Authorities allege Brisbon provided the drugs Seaberg, 23, on Nov. 23. She was found dead in her apartment early the next day.

What do police allege happened to Olivia Seaberg in Bristol Township?

Bristol Township police used surveillance footage and viewed Facebook messages to determine Brisbon had provided Seaberg with what she thought was oxycodone prescription tablets as well as marijuana the day before her death, according to authorities.

Brisbon sold her the drugs the night of Nov. 23, police said.

Seaberg was last seen walking into her apartment about 11 p.m. that night. Officers were called to her apartment after she was found not breathing there about 4 a.m. the next day.

She was found with a blue pill, which later tested positive for fentanyl, court documents state. Her autopsy results, which police received earlier this month, stated she died from fentanyl toxicity.

Seaberg, a Truman High School graduate, was a cook at Bailey's Bar and Grill, which she considered her "second family," according to her obituary. A fan of ice hockey, she played goalie for Pennsbury High School and Grundy Senators, her obituary states.

What's next?

Brisbon's preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for March 7 at District Judge Terrance Hughes' office in Bristol Township. He did not have an attorney listed for him Friday.

In addition to drug delivery resulting in death, he is also charged with conspiracy to commit that offense, drug possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communications facility and misdemeanors of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy to commit that offenses.

Brisbon, who was arraigned Thursday, was sent to Bucks County Prison on 10% of $1 million bail.

What is drug delivery resulting in death in Pennsylvania?

Someone may be charged with drug delivery resulting in death if investigators believe someone provided drugs that led to another person's death. It carries a maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.

Between 2017 and 2021, Bucks County accounted for 5% of the total drug delivery resulting in death cases statewide, according to a state courts report. There were 64 people charged with the offense during that five-year period.

Opioid usage has been an issue in Bucks County and nationwide for several years. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is cheaper and more potent than heroin, remains the main drug problem in Bucks County.

