Bensalem man fired assault rifle, shotgun from home, prompting SWAT, police say

No one was hurt when a man fired two guns from his home in Bensalem early Saturday morning, according to police.

Township police said in a news release that Jeffrey Weikel, 52, fired from his home in the 2100 block of Dunksferry Road about 4:15 a.m.

Responding police established a perimeter around the single-story home and began evacuating nearby residents. Weikel fired in the direction of officers, who had to take cover, according to the release. Police brought a SWAT team to assist them.

A home across the street was hit by gunfire, however no one was hurt.

Police found that two people in Weikel's home went to the basement of the home for safety. SWAT team members were able to get the two out safely.

Negotiators were able to get in contact with Weikel, who then exited the home unarmed and without incident, police said.

Investigators said Weikel fired multiple rounds from an assault rifle and a shotgun during the incident.

Weikel, who is expected to be arraigned later Saturday, will be charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and related offenses.

“This was a very successful job by the SWAT team, Bensalem patrol and Bensalem EMS," said Public Safety Director William McVey.

Roads nearby as well as a golf course near the home were closed during the incident. McVey said the incident ended about 8:30 a.m.

“We’re very thankful that we were able to have this end peacefully without injury or casualty to anyone," McVey said.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bensalem man charged in shooting that required SWAT response