Bensalem man indicted in Christmas Eve hit and run that killed Croydon man

A 20-year-old Bensalem man has been charged in the Christmas Eve hit and run crash that killed a 65-year-old Croydon man as he crossed State Road on his way to a holiday party.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office convened a Grand Jury to investigate the case, which on Monday recommended filing charges against Kevin Michael Baker Jr. in the death of John Dugan.

The police investigation found that Dugan had fallen a few feet from his State Road home as he crossed the street and was run over by a pickup truck driven by Baker. Dugan's fiancé, who was with him, told police that he likely feel because of a medical condition that caused his legs and feet to give out.

As she tried to help Dugan to his feet, the truck sped past her and struck Dugan, according to the Grand Jury presentment. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver left the scene without stopping, police said.

Tina Mazzatenta touches the cross at the roadside memorial for her fiance, John Dugan, a few feet from where he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver last Christmas Eve. "Going home just isn't the same without him here," she said.

John Dugan, affectionately called "Dugan" by friends, in his element at O'Fowley's neighborhood bar in Croydon.

Police obtained surveillance video from area businesses which enabled them to identify the striking vehicle as a red Chevy Silverado with black wheels. The truck was traveling westbound on State Road toward Bensalem.

After Bristol Township Police released information on the crash, they received a tip that led them to Baker and his girlfriend. Through additional information police learned that Baker had attempted to clean the driver’s side of the front bumper and repair a fog light that was damaged in the crash.

Surveillance video of the red Chevrolet Silverado moments before John Dugan was struck and killed in the 400 block of State Road in Croydon. Police believe this is the vehicle involved in the case.

Lead investigator Kenneth Margerum, of the Bristol Township Police Department, who specializes in crash reconstruction, said Baker likely would not have been criminally responsible for Dugan’s death if he had remained at the scene since the investigation found that he was not speeding, and the area Dugan crossed was dark and did not have a posted or marked pedestrian crosswalk.

Baker, who was 19 at the time of the accident, was arraigned Monday on charges including a felony charge of accidents involving death or personal injury, tampering with physical evidence and failure to stop and render aid. He was released after posting 10% of $150,000 bail. Court records did not list an attorney for Baker.

The announcement of an arrest brought some relief to Dugan's daughter Jamie Santos, but she is hoping to get a chance to tell Baker to his face how his actions have impacted her and her family.

"Nothing is going to bring my dad back, but I guess what would make me feel better mentally is I can speak how I feel and he can see and hear me at the same time," Santos said Monday night.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bensalem man charged in hit & run death of John Dugan of Croydon