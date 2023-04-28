Bensalem man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking that resulted two Lebanon men's death

A 24-year-old Bensalem man was sentenced Wednesday for distributing fentanyl, resulting in the death of two Lebanon men.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Tarik Wilson was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 20 years’ imprisonment for conspiring to distribute fentanyl.

The Court also ordered a five-year term of supervised release to follow the term of imprisonment.

Wilson previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue between March and May 2022 in Lebanon and Bucks counties, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

"As part of his plea, Wilson also admitted to distributing fentanyl in Lebanon County in April 2020, resulting in the deaths of two individuals," officials said in a press release Thursday.

In April 2021, police arrested Wilson on charges including involuntary manslaughter and delivery of fentanyl to Kenneth Santiago, 20, and Alexander Hernandez, 21, both from Lebanon.

Wilson delivered fentanyl to Santiago in April 2020, according to officials. Santiago's autopsy showed he died of fentanyl toxicity. Officials said Hernandez died of drowning complicated by fentanyl toxicity.

Both the bodies of Hernandez and Santiago were found in the Quittapahilla Creek in May 2020.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Lebanon County Drug Task Force, the Bucks County Drug Task Force, and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program officials say brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.

