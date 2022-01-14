Bensalem mom gets probation for letting child ingest suboxone

A woman was sentenced to probation for allowing her child to ingest suboxone in her Bensalem home in 2020.

On Thursday, Katelynn Scuderi, 29, was sentenced to two years of probation after her child, 2 at the time, ingested the drug on Sept. 11, 2020. She pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

She had initially been charged with aggravated assault, but that charge was dismissed.

The father of the child, Neil Scuderi, 49, was initially charged, but his case was dismissed, according to the DA's office.

Neil Scuderi's attorney, Neils Eriksen, said he did not think prosecutors could prove that Neil Scuderi did anything wrong. The prescribed drugs were for Katelynn Scuderi, who had them in her purse.

He said Neil Scuderi did not know if anything was ingested, and waited to see if the child was experiencing symptoms. Eriksen said he and his client were prepared to go to trial.

“I felt it was the right decision by the commonwealth in this case," he said.

Police said Katelynn Scuderi, waited for over an hour to call for medical attention after her child ingested the drug that day.

Court documents state police were called to their apartment in the 3500 block of Street Road for a report of a child overdosing on suboxone about 10:20 a.m.

Officers spoke with the couple, who were watching their 2-year-old and a 7-year-old, according to authorities.

The 7-year-old admitted to the two that the 2-year-old had ingested suboxone, charging documents state.

The 2-year-old was given overdose antidote Narcan at the scene and at the emergency room at St. Mary Medical Center, according to authorities.

Police said that if the child was left untreated, there could have been "fatal consequences," for someone in the child's age group.

A message left for Katelynn Scuderi's public defender was not immediately returned Thursday.

