Bensalem murder suspect fled to Ohio, met end in field. Video, report offer new details

His service weapon aimed, the Ohio police officer shouted at a man laying in the thick waist-high underbrush, a 9-mm gun in his hand.

“Show me your hands right now!”

The order was met with silence.

Seconds later, a second officer offered explanation.

“He’s dead.”

Body camera footage shows the abandoned stolen 2014 Hyundai Elantra that Marysville Police allege that Sean Hughes, 19, of Lower Makefield, and his passenger Joshua Marquez were traveling in during a police pursuit on Nov. 2, 2023. Hughes was a person of interest in the Halloween triple shooting in Bensalem.

Suspect in Halloween shooting dead Suspect in Bensalem shooting dead; family of slain boy 'relieved,' feared more violence

The moment marked the end of a manhunt for Sean Hughes, a 19-year-old person of interest in the Halloween shooting at a Bensalem shopping center where two dozen young people were gathered. Two teens were injured and 14-year-old Peter Romano, of Bensalem, was killed.

Hughes died more than 500 miles from his Lower Makefield home in Marysville, Ohio, a small city outside Columbus that’s known for its large Honda factory.

Newly released police body camera video and police incident reports offer a glimpse into what happened during the 48 hours after Hughes became a wanted man.

Family and friends of Peter Romano, the 14 year-old who was fatally shot on Halloween, hold a vigil for him at 2636 Bristol Pike in Bensalem on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

Bensalem shooting suspect texts a friend in Ohio

Hours after the triple shooting in Bensalem, Hughes reached out to Joshua Marquez, 25, according to an incident report from Marysville police.

In a police interview, Marquez claimed Hughes texted him late Halloween night and asked to crash with him in Ohio for a few days.

Authorities believe Marquez was staying with a relative in Marysville on and off for about a month. But he provided police with a Philadelphia address. Online records show that Marquez has lived in Falls and Bristol.

Marquez referred to Hughes as his cousin, but authorities do not believe they’re related.

“Joshua advised that his cousin’s behavior appeared normal and he never mentioned anything about being in any legal trouble,” the police report said.

Hughes arrived in Marysville around 8 a.m. on Nov. 1. At some point, authorities in Bucks County had developed Hughes as a person of interest in the fatal shooting in Bensalem, alleging he shot at the group of teens from his vehicle just outside the shopping center.

While Hughes made his way to Ohio, the community in Bensalem gathered to mourn and remember Romano, a Bensalem middle schooler.

More on the murder of Peter Romano Prayers for Peter Romano, and a plea to his killer: 'You know who you are...do what's right'

Police chase in Ohio ends search for shooting suspect

Around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 2, a police officer spotted a silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra with three people inside. He confirmed it had been reported stolen out of Pennsylvania.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the Hyundai started speeding and weaving through traffic, prompting the officer to stop the chase for safety reasons.

The Hyundai was soon spotted again, prompting another police chase. The pursuing officer then learned the car was possibly connected to a Pennsylvania homicide.

Multiple police vehicles joined in and used a spike strip to damage the Hyundai’s tires. The 15-minute pursuit ended when police found the car abandoned in the middle of a rural road.

The passenger and driver side doors were wide open. A spent 9-millimeter shell casing was found inside and another Pennsylvania license plate was in the glove box, a police report said. There were several backpacks packed with music and clothes.

In the backseat was a black Halloween mask with X-marks for eyes and a sewn together mouth.

Body camera footage of Marysville, Ohio police officers locating the dead body of Sean Hughes, 19, of Lower Makefield. Police found Hughes, a person of interest in the Halloween triple shooting in Bensalem that left 14-year-old Peter Romano dead.

Shooting and shock in a Ohio field: ‘He’s what?’

The first officer on the scene saw a man in a black coat running toward a nearby field. The officer followed and heard a male voice shout: “I give up.”

Body camera footage showed Marquez dressed head-to-toe in black, his arms raised walking out of the overgrown field.

“Get on the ground. Get on the ground now. Put your hands behind your back right now,” yelled the officer, his service weapon out.

Once Marquez was handcuffed, the officer pummeled him with questions.

“Who was driving?” How many were in the car? Where are the others? Got any weapons?

An out-of-breath Marquez claimed Hughes gave him and a female friend a ride to cash a check. He said the friend jumped out of the car shortly before the second pursuit.

Hughes wouldn’t let him go with her, Marquez said. The whole time police were after them, Marquez said he repeatedly told Hughes to pull over.

As Marquez answered questions, the officer’s radio buzzed with a report that another suspect was found nearby — but he was apparently near death.

A look of confusion spread across Marquez’s face.

“He’s what? He’s What? He’s What?”

A male voice confirms that his friend killed himself.

About 30 yards away, police found Hughes laying in the thick underbrush that obstructed the bullet wound under his chin. He was still breathing and moving, so the officer used his foot to slide the handgun out of his hand, before handcuffing Hughes.

Medics responded and pronounced Hughes dead.

Body camera audio picked up the sound of Marquez wailing.

“He had no clue his buddy shot himself,” an officer said.

Police in Marysville allege that Marquez threw a loaded revolver out of the car shortly before he and Hughes bailed out. As a twice convicted felon, he is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Marquez is incarcerated for felony weapons possession and more charges are expected, Marysville police said. Marquez is not suspected of participating in the Bensalem shooting, authorities said, but the investigation is ongoing.

More on Halloween triple shooting case More charges await Bucks County passenger with alleged Halloween shooting suspect in Ohio

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: New details revealed in Ohio police chase, suicide of Sean Hughes.