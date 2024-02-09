Is Bensalem’s Parx the luckiest place to play in PA? Here's what one review found

Lady Luck favors the gambler at Parx Casino, while fortune isn't in the cards for players at Valley Forge Casino.

That's because the Bensalem-based Parx Casino has come out on top of the rankings of luckiest casinos in Pennsylvania; the Valley Forge Casino ranks among the most unluckiest casinos in the state, accordng to an analysis recently released.

Parx Casino, Presque Isle Downs & Casino among luckiest casinos in Pennsylvania

Casino-player's resource Casinos.com used Trip Advisor reviews to do an in-depth analysis of phrases associated with luck to rank the luckiest and unluckiest casinos.

The site analyzed words and phrases such as big win, bonus, hand win, luck, lucky, profit, success, winner and winning.

It then applied that data to come up with the luckiest casinos among the 12 biggest in Pennsylvania.

Parx Casino tops the list with 34.4% of Trip Advisor reviews mentioning at least one of the key words, Casinos.com explained.

Presque Isle Downs & Casino, in Erie, ranked second luckiest casino, with 29% of Trip Advisor reviews using at least one key words. Rivers Casino in Philadelphia ranked third luckiest, with 25.9% of reviews including at least one key word.

Live Casino, Valley Forge Casino unluckiest of them all

At the other end of the ranking sits Live! Casino and Valley Forge Casino, with only 9.4% and 3.6%, respectively, of Trip Advisor reviews mentioning one of the key words.

Harrah's Philadelphia (11.3%), Mount Airy Casino Resort Spa (10.5%) and Mohegan Pennsylvania (10.3%) were also among the most unluckiest casinos in the state.

