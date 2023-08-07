Bensalem police impound car in fatal hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old

Bensalem police have seized a car they suspect was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident last month that killed a 14-year-old boy.

A gray sedan was impounded about two weeks ago after it was identified through a license plate reader it passed moments before striking and killing the boy, Sgt. Glenn Vandegrift said on Monday.

Authorities also used surveillance video to track the travel of the car after the July 6 accident, which occurred on Street Road near the Route 1 overpass, Vandegrift said. The vehicle was found in Bucks County, he added.

After the car was seized, police obtained a search warrant and an active investigation is continuing to determine who was driving the car at the time of the accident, Vandegrift said. Investigators are waiting on DNA evidence obtained from the vehicle.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Harlem Dennis. An autopsy found his cause of death was blunt trauma to the head and chest. The manner of death is accidental.

Bensalem police confirmed that Harlem and his mother were long term residents of the nearby Red Roof Inn motel.

No obituary was found online, but a TikTok creator named "SayTheyName" posted two, six-second video tributes to Harlem on the social media platform.

The accident happened around 10:15 p.m. just before the Route 1 overpass on Street Road. The victim and another juvenile were crossing Street Road when the teen was struck mid-block, police said.

The driver traveling west on Street Road swerved out of the left lane, and missed hitting the first juvenile, but then allegedly struck the second teen who was standing in the middle of the lane, authorities said.

The second juvenile was lying in the roadway when he was struck again by a silver Hyundai Tucson.

Both cars immediately stopped, but the driver in the sedan got back into the vehicle and left the scene before police arrived. The car was last seen westbound on Street Road entering Lower Southampton. The driver of the Tucson remained at the accident scene.

The victim was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia where he was pronounced dead.

