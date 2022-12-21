Bensalem police investigating armed robbery

Bensalem police have released a photo of a man suspected in an armed robbery at a convenience store Sunday morning.

The suspect entered the 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of Street Road around 7:15 a.m. and pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money as well as the victim’s cellphones.

Bensalem police have released this photo of an armed suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven on Sunday Dec. 18, 2022.

Bensalem police have released this photo of an armed suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven on Sunday Dec. 18, 2022.

The man is described as wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Nike sneakers. He also wore sunglasses, a black hat and black face covering.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident can contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

Sellersville man charged with murder After eight weeks of lies, why did Stephen Capaldi finally admit killing his wife?

Bensalem woman charged in drug deathBensalem woman charged with giving drugs that led to overdose death in Warrington

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bensalem police looking for suspect in armed robbery Sunday