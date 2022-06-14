Bensalem police seize 40K fentanyl pills, 11 lbs of methamphetamine

Four California men are facing felony drug charges after authorities allege they were found with illegal drugs with a street value of more than $1 million, according to police.

Bensalem Police Department's Special Investigations Unit participated in a joint operation with the Philadelphia Drug Enforcement Agency's HIDTA Task Force in the area of the 3300 block of Street Road, according to a press release Wednesday. The release did not provide details about what prompted the investigation.

The press release stated the men were found in possession of approximately 40,000 fentanyl pills, 11 pounds of methamphetamine and $5,000.

All four individuals arrested are from Riverside California and they were arranged on charges including possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy and sent to Bucks County Correctional Center without bail.

They are identified as Ramon Caro, 19; Arturo Avila , 37; Anthony Gonzales, 26, and Alex Zaragoza, 22.

