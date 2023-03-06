Bensalem teen headed to trial as adult in shooting death of 13-year-old 'best friend'

A teenager who allegedly shot and killed his friend after the two watched television at his Bensalem home last year waived his preliminary hearing Monday after testimony began.

Joshua Cooper, who turned 17 in January, is charged as an adult with shooting the 13-year-old girl, described as his "best friend," in his home on Nov. 25, then asking another teen acquaintance to help him dispose of her body. He is charged with criminal homicide, a weapons offense and tempering with evidence.

Testimony had begun at the hearing Monday when Cooper told his attorney he felt sick and the proceeding was paused. His attorney then alerted the court that Cooper did not wish to proceed with the hearing and would waive it and proceed to trial.

Joshua "Ash" Cooper allegedly told Bensalem police that he accidentally shot his 13-year-old friend killing her on Nov. 25, 2022.

What is alleged at Top of the Ridge park?

Bensalem police responded to the mobile home where Cooper lives after a woman called 911 to report her daughter received an Instagram video chat from Cooper claiming he killed someone.

During the chat, Cooper allegedly showed the legs and feet of someone covered in blood, then asked the girl to help him get rid of the body, authorities said.

Cooper told the girl that the shooting was an accident, according to charging documents.

When police entered the home they saw a teenage girl on the bathroom floor dead of an apparent gunshot. They also found indications that “substantial steps” were taken to clean up the crime scene, an affidavit of probable cause said.

Police said that Cooper ran out of the back of his trailer when police arrived at his home in the Top of the Ridge park off Gibson Road. He was arrested a short time later.

An autopsy determined the victim died as a result of a single gunshot wound to her neck and thorax area.

The gun was found inside the mobile home, along with a gun safe and empty holster, authorities said.

What did Joshua Cooper tell police after the shooting?

Cooper allegedly claimed the shooting was an accident and apologized, police said.

Police spoke with Cooper and his mother and during an initial interview once he was in custody and the teen said he was cleaning out his father's safe and removed the firearms. Cooper said he accessed the safe by "replacing the batteries his father had removed, which had made the combination lock inoperable," according to the affidavit.

Later in the day, the victim texted Cooper and was dropped off at his home and the two watched a Netflix series, according to court documents.

At some point, Cooper said the victim left the room to go to the bathroom, but Cooper and his mom ended the police interview before providing more information, police said.

Cooper was a Bensalem School District student, attending the district's cyber charter school, McVey said.

