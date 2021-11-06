Bensenville police officer shot while responding to domestic disturbance

A Bensenville police officer was shot early Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to Bensenville police Chief Dan Schulze.

Just before 1 a.m., the officer responded to a call in the 100 block of South York Road in Bensenville, Illinois, which is located west of the O’Hare International Airport, Schulze said. When the officer arrived, someone fired multiple shots at the officer.

The officer’s weapon was holstered during the shooting, Schulze said.

The officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for surgery, Schulze said, adding that no updates were availalbe on the officer’s status as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect was taken into custody, Schulze said. No one else was injured at the time of the shooting.

No charges have been announced and the shooting is under investigation.

