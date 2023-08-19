Benson High School vs Bisbee High School

KGUN - Tucson Scripps
0

Benson was quick to score, after quarterback Dalton Crockett connected with Brax Cluff for a 10-yard touchdown. The home team lead 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/cochise-county/benson-bisbee-face-off-on-season-opener

Recommended Stories