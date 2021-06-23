Benson man arrested Tuesday night after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

Jun. 23—REDWOOD FALLS — A Benson man was arrested Tuesday night after stealing a vehicle and fleeing police, according to a news release from the Redwood County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, the stolen vehicle was seen near U.S. Highway 71 and County Road 2, deputies searched the area and located it at the Oyate C Store near Jackpot Junction Casino.

The driver fled from deputies in the vehicle, according to the news release, and was stopped at a residence in rural Wanda.

The man was arrested and brought to the Redwood County Jail where he awaits formal felony charges related to the theft of the vehicle and fleeing police.

The Redwood Falls Police Department assisted during the pursuit, reported at 8:28 p.m.

The age of the man was not listed in the release and the West Central Tribune typically does not name suspects until they have been formally charged in court.