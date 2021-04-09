Benson man sentenced to a total of six concurrent prison terms for felonies committed in 2019, 2020

Apr. 9—BENSON — A Benson man has been sentenced to multiple concurrent prison sentences on charges of drug sale, fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle and drive-by shooting.

Mark Lee Whitcup, 46, was sentenced last week in Swift County District Court on felony convictions related to guilty pleas in four incidents in 2019 and 2020.

The longest of the prison sentences, eight years and 11 months with credit for 216 days already served in jail, was imposed for a conviction of first-degree drug sale.

On all the prison sentences, state law requires that prisoners serve at least two-thirds of their sentences in custody, and they may serve the rest on supervised release. With credit for time served, Whitcup could be released from prison in roughly five years and four months.

A 22-month sentence with the same credit for time served was imposed for a conviction of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

A charge of first-degree drug possession was dismissed at sentencing.

In the Dec. 19, 2019, case, a Swift County sheriff's deputy pulled over Whitcup in Benson after he failed to dim his headlights. The deputy recognized the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked Whitcup if he had anything illegal in the car. Whitcup became agitated, threw his hands over his head, used an expletive and drove off, according to court records.

The deputy pursued him through Benson until Whitcup crashed into a snowbank. He was found to have $1,500 on him and said there was another $5,000 in the car.

During the chase, Whitcup had thrown something out the car's window. In searching the route of the chase, deputies found a black Oakley glasses bag containing several smaller baggies with a crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The combined weight of the substance was 83.15 grams, nearly 3 ounces.

The other prison sentences are related to a series of incidents in late August 2020. Each sentence includes credit for 214 days already served

Whitcup was sentenced to five years on a conviction of being a violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Another five-year sentence was imposed for a conviction of a drive-by shooting. A man had reported that Whitcup had sent threatening text messages and had shot toward vehicles outside his house while he was inside with his pregnant girlfriend and two children. A firearm possession charge was dismissed.

Whitcup was sentenced to 22 months for another charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle when deputies recognized the car used in the drive-by the day before.

After a high-speed chase, ammunition was found in his vehicle. A five-year sentence was imposed for being a violent felon in possession of ammunition.

On a gross misdemeanor conviction of driving while impaired, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail, and given credit for time served.

Fines and court fees, to be taken from prison earnings, were levied on each case, a total of $2,425 across four court files.

