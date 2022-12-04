Benson, Minnesota, elementary teacher arrested for criminal sexual conduct

Dec. 4—BENSON — A Benson Public Schools elementary teacher was arrested Friday and is being held in the Yellow Medicine County Jail awaiting a court appearance on a criminal sexual conduct charge.

Rober Ebnet, a second-grade teacher at Northland Elementary School in Benson, was arrested by the Benson Police Department about 3 p.m. Friday, according to a Saturday afternoon post on the department's Facebook page.

"Benson Police Department is in the process of conducting an investigation into this matter and is unable to comment further at this time," the post said.

Ebnet, 59, is likely to have a court appearance Monday or Tuesday, as authorities have a limited time in which to formally charge a person after arrest. His name is not on the Swift County District Court calendar for Monday, but court calendars are updated throughout each business day.

After his court appearance, a description of the charges against him will become public and will provide more detail than has been provided by authorities so far.

The school district posted on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon to say school officials are aware of the pending criminal case against Ebnet. The post said the district "takes the safety and security of our students very seriously and has been cooperating and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in its investigation."

Ebnet is currently on paid administrative leave, and any other information about the matter is confidential under state and federal law, according to the district's post.

A person may be charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having unwanted or coerced sexual contact with an adult or a minor. With minors, the state does not have to prove coercion if victims are young enough or if the alleged perpetrator has a position of authority or a significant relationship with them.

Ebnet has been a teacher for more than 30 years and was named a 2017 Educator of Excellence by the Minnesota Rural Education Association.