Benson Schools want help from Minnesota Legislature before changing mascot

Jan. 10—BENSON — School board members in Benson are waiting until after the 2024 legislative session before they take any action on changing the school's Braves mascot and logo.

Superintendent Dennis Laumeyer said that based on the opposition the district has heard to continued use, school board members agreed during discussions at their meeting Jan. 8 that the district will likely need to change its mascot and logo.

They are not ready to do so quite yet. There is no clear direction for schools on what they need to do, and no funding provided to do so.

The Benson School District estimates it will cost close to $1 million to change its name and logo and rebrand and do all that is required by the law, according to Laumeyer.

"We simply can't afford to do that, nor are we going to take any funds out of our classrooms or away from students to make these changes at this point," he told the West Central Tribune.

Legislation approved in 2023 prohibits the use of Native American names or mascots by schools after Sept. 1, 2025, unless they obtain an exemption from all 11 tribal nations in the state as well as the

Tribal Nations Education Committee,

which advocates for American Indian students and consults the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education.

The Benson School District sought an exemption and received responses from four of the 11 tribes and the committee. The Lower Sioux and White Earth nations opposed the district's request, as did the Tribal Nations Education Committee.

The Grand Portage — Lake Superior tribe approved the exemption request. The Shakopee Mdewakanton nation neither opposed nor approved the request in its response, according to information provided the board members.

Responses were not received from the other seven tribes.

The Benson district has contacted its local legislators, state Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Alexandria, and Rep. Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck, in hopes of seeing funding help provided as part of legislation considered this session.

The superintendent said the district has also contacted Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan seeking help, as well as state Sen. Mary Kunesh, D-New Brighton, who was author of the bill.

Laumeyer has also been in communication with the Minnesota Department of Education for assistance. The district is asking the department for a list of all the schools affected by the legislation.

The superintendent said the district would like to contact all of the schools to see if they would be interested in seeking funding help as well. He noted the costs to schools affected by the legislation will be in the multiple millions of dollars.

The Benson School District is also seeking to learn if there is consistency in the law.

Benson and Menahga use the Braves name. There are multiple schools using Warriors and Raiders as names or mascots.

The Benson School District has used the Braves name and mascot since 1945. It previously used the name Plowboys.