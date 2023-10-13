Bent man charged in fatal shooting at Weed Store

The Otero County Sheriff's Office said an arrest had been made in the fatal shooting of a store owner during her shift at the Weed Store Oct. 11.

Joseph Sanders, 52, of Bent, is charged with an open count of murder, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence, according to a news release from the Otero County Sheriff's Office.

"Deputies responded to the Weed Store on Agua Chiquita Road in reference to reports of the store owner having been jumped," read a news release by provided by Otero County Undersheriff Sean Jett. "The owner was reportedly suffering from unknown injuries. On arrival the deputies observed injuries appearing to be consistent with gunshot wounds and the owner succumbed to her injuries."

While law enforcement did not identify the store owner, a post published by Mayhill Country Store via Facebook, identified the victim as Laura McCormick. The Alamogordo Daily News also contacted the Mayhill Country Store, which claimed McCormick was a past employee, but its owner declined to comment.

The Alamogordo Daily News was unable to confirm if McCormick was the victim with law enforcement investigating the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Sanders, who was allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest, is being held at the Otero County Detention Center, according to the news release.

At the time of the incident, the alleged shooter was reported to be an older, balding, white man with a thin build, according to a Facebook post by Tularosa Basin Regional Dispatch Center.

The Weed Store, where McCormick was working at the time of the incident, will be closed until further notice, according to its Facebook page.

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter at @Juan36Corr

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Arrest made in fatal shooting at Weed Store