Bentley announces retirement from legislature

Nov. 22—After three terms in the Kentucky General Assembly, Rep. Danny Bentley, R-Russell, announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of his current term. The term is set to conclude on Dec. 31, 2024.

"Serving in the Kentucky House is an incredible privilege, even more so because I have the opportunity to represent my hometown and so many of the people who made me who I am today. I am proud of who we are and excited about our potential," Bentley said. "However, life has many chapters. While each provides a chance to help our fellow Kentuckians, they must all come to an end. I am ready to close this chapter and begin another that includes spending more time with my family and tackling new challenges for our region."

A pharmacist from Russell, Bentley represents the state's 98th House District, which includes all of Greenup County and a portion of Boyd. He was first elected in 2016 and currently chairs the budget subcommittee on Health and Family Services, while serving on the following committees: Appropriations and Revenue, Banking and Insurance, Health Services and Local Government.

Bentley created the Rural Hospital Loan Program (HB 387/2020 regular session) with an initial investment of $20 million earmarked for a revolving loan to help hospitals in counties with a population of less than 50,000. To qualify for financing through the program, funds must be used to maintain or upgrade existing facilities, increase staffing or expand services.

A Type 2 diabetic, Bentley also helped ensure access to affordable insulin for other diabetics with the passage of 2021 legislation. The measure, HB 95, capped the cost of a 30-day supply of insulin at $30.