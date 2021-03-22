Bentley Bentayga has been refreshed for 2021, and you can win one for free

Christopher McGraw
·3 min read



Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Is that tax return or stimulus check burning a hole in your pocket? Why not spend some of it on a cause that could help both you and Make-A-Wish? That's exactly what would happen if you entered this sweepstakes on Omaze. It’s a 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 and $20,000 cash, a prize worth nearly a quarter million dollars, and there's no purchase necessary to win.

The 2021 Bentayga features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. That kind of power will propel you and up to four other passengers to a top speed of 180 miles per hour. If you so choose, you can tow up to 7,700 pounds, though we seriously doubt you’ll see any of these at the boat ramp on Saturday morning.

Win a 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

The exterior obviously stands out, but with most luxury-SUVs, the interior is just as important, if not more so. Here’s what we had to say about the inside of the 2021 model, which was the first major refresh since the Bentayga was introduced in 2016:

“Of course, the interior is arguably the most important part of a Bentley. The center stack gets a new look; Bentley has provided a new steering wheel, new door trims and completely new seats. It’s built around new tech, as Bentley has integrated its 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display in the center stack directly below the new air vent design and clock, fully spanning the width of the area now. This system adds wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Bentley has updated the car’s USB ports to USB-C outlets. Bentley has also adopted the fully digital instrument cluster from the Continental GT and Flying Spur, which allows you to customize the screen to a number of different views. Even the rear seat passengers are getting an upgrade, as Bentley has added a larger rear seat touchscreen control tablet that’s faster than before.

“There are some new convenience features added for the refresh, too. For example, the windshield washer jets are now integrated into the wipers and feature 22 heated washer jets in each arm. It’ll continue to be offered in four-, five- and seven-seat configurations. The four-seat version gains 3.93 inches in knee room this year due to better reclining seats, and even the five-seater has rear seats that recline more than last year.

“New trim and finishing options are available, most notable of those being the new dark tint diamond brushed aluminum. It’s meant to remind you of the front grille’s design. It’s made by “brushing the aluminum precisely, from multiple directions, to achieve a contemporary three-dimensional effect.” There are new quilting, stitching and color customization options available, too.”

The best part is that every donation supports Make-A-Wish. According to Omaze, “for 40 years, Make-A-Wish has brought transformational wishes to more than 330,000 children and families. But they're not done yet. No matter the circumstances, every child deserves a childhood. Life-changing wishes wouldn't happen without the power of donors like you. Right now there are thousands of children whose wishes have been delayed because of COVID-19. Your support today will give these children much-needed hope for brighter days ahead.

“All donations are paid to Charities Aid Foundation of America (CAF America), an IRS recognized, U.S. public charity. So long as Make-A-Wish continues to qualify as an eligible recipient of CAF America grants, CAF America will make a grant to Make-A-Wish equal to the net proceeds of this experience.”

If you want this luxury SUV, enter here. The deadline is April 16, 2021 at 11:59pm PT.

