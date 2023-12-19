Bentley’s brings ‘excitement’ back into Charlotte dining with French tableside service

Come with CharlotteFive to Bentley’s, a high-end restaurant bringing the experience of French cuisine right to your table as its dishes are prepared with the use of a mobile cooking cart used in French tableside service.

At this sophisticated SouthPark spot from founder Jim Emad, you’ll have options of fresh seafood from Hawaii and signature dishes such as diver scallops.

The idea of Bentley’s French tableside experience came as a response to the popular casual bistro-style trend. Emad “wanted to bring some excitement and theater back to the dining room that would pair seamlessly with his creative menu of classics.”

At Bentley’s, the menu offers:

Appetizers, which include:

Loaded Oysters Bentley, topped with crab meat and bacon.

Steak tartare, made with Dijon mustard, garlic, onions, Worcestershire sauce, toasted brioche points, lettuce and quail egg.

Grown-up macaroni and cheese, made with Maine lobster, black truffles and three cheese sauce.

Soups and salads, such as:

Lobster bisque, with lobster meat, chives and cherry creme fraiche.

Brispy Brie Salad, made with bourbon jam and brie wrapped in puff pastry, watercress, baby arugula, fresh berries with raspberry vinaigrette and Jim Beam glaze.

French onion soup, made with baby Swiss, gruyere and Parmesan.

Classic dinner entrees including:

Diver scallops, with lobster risotto, black truffle, grilled asparagus and lobster sauce.

Bentley’s Ribeye, a 22 ounce cowboy ribeye, paired with grilled asparagus, bacon cheddar whipped potatoes and bordelaise sauce.

Herb Mustard Crusted Australian lamb chops, made with wild mushroom risotto, grilled asparagus and bordelaise sauce.

Want to grab a drink? You’ll have a wide range of cocktails to choose from. While Bentley’s offers exquisitely prepared libations like its French 75 and sweet notes from its chocolate martini, you are sure to taste hints of French flair with every sip.

Bentley’s cocktail list includes:

Blueberry Smash: Made with Rain Cucumber vodka, torn basil, muddled cucumber, lemon juice and soda water.

Maple Bourbon Sidecar: A barrel-aged Woodinville Washington straight bourbon whiskey, with maple syrup, cointreau, lemon juice and cherry.

SouthPark Sunset: This Ketel One Vodka is made with Pama Pomegranate liqueur, peach puree and lime juice.

Check out the gallery below ⬇️ to see more about the fine dining restaurant, located in SouthPark.

Location: 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #110, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

Cuisine: Fine dining, American, French

Instagram: @bentleys_nc