Bentley first-half profit more than doubles, boosted by customised cars

FILE PHOTO: A Bentley car is seen at the Emirates Driving Institute which offers students to learn how to drive on luxury cars, in Dubai
Nick Carey
·1 min read

By Nick Carey

LONDON (Reuters) - Luxury British carmaker Bentley's first-half operating profit more than doubled, boosted by increased customisation of cars as sales rose significantly in Europe and Britain despite ongoing global economic uncertainty.

The unit of German carmaker Volkswagen on Friday posted an operating profit for the first six months of 2022 of 398 million euros ($403 million), more than the 178 million euros in the same period of last year and also its full-year 2021 profit of 389 million euros.

"Despite the continued global economic instability, it is promising to see Bentley is showing financial consistency as we reinvent the company," chief executive Adrian Hallmark said in a statement.

Global sales rose almost 3% to 7,398 cars, up from 7,199 in the first half of 2021, while revenue per car jumped almost 15% to 213,000 euros from 186,000 as high-net worth customers took advantage of a customisation program.

That pushed half-year revenue at the luxury carmaker up 29% to 1.707 billion euros from 1.324 billion in the same period last year.

The company said sales were up 33% in Europe and 44% in the United Kingdom. Bentley did not provide numbers for its strongest market, the United States, but said China had been impacted by the lengthy lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 0.9883 euros)

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • EssilorLuxottica improves margin in challenging market

    (Reuters) -Luxury eyewear company EssilorLuxottica raised its operating margins substantially in the first half of the year, it said on Friday, despite a challenging environment. The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses said its adjusted operating margin rose by 100 basis points to 18.4% in the six months to June 30. "We're pleased to report a strong first half of 2022, with sound growth in all regions and a substantial increase in our operating margin," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Francesco Milleri said in a statement.

  • Asos, Boohoo and Asda investigated over green claims

    Concerns include the use of vague language which may suggest clothes are more eco-friendly than they are.

  • Shonda Rhimes, Lena Dunham Among 400+ TV Creators to Demand Abortion Protections from Execs

    The open letter, which was signed by 411 TV creators, showrunners and head writers, demanded an "abortion safety plan" from some of the industry's top companies

  • Study launched into benefits of wild swimming as antidepressant alternative

    Ecotherapy – therapeutic intervention through nature – is known to boost people’s mood.

  • Genshin Impact: New Sumeru characters Alhaitham, Nilou, Dehya, Nahida revealed

    Aside from the revealing new characters, the latest Sumeru teaser also touched upon some of the lore and culture of the region. Here's what we know.

  • Rangers vs. Angels highlights

    Nathaniel Lowe smashed a solo home run in the 4th inning and Spencer Howard fanned five in the Rangers' 2-0 win over the Angels

  • Stellantis said it made $8 billion in profit in first half of 2022

    Stellantis said its profits were up 34% for the first half of the year, and its global battery electric vehicle sales were up 50%.

  • Southaven man sentenced for producing and distributing child pornography, officials say

    Daniel Blake Coulston was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for the distribution of child sexual abuse materials, officials said.

  • Senate committee chair grills Apple, Google over protection against crypto app scams

    A Senate committee chair has asked the CEOs of Apple and Google to explain what they do to fight crypto app fraud.

  • Crypto market stands like Nasdaq in the early 2000s. Here’s why

    A weekly look at the most important moves and news in crypto and what's on the horizon in digital assets.

  • Vietnam says AES Corp intends to develop $13-billion wind farm

    U.S.-based energy utility AES Corp plans to develop a major offshore wind farm in Vietnam, the Southeast Asian country said on Friday, that could potentially double the country's wind power capacity. The wind farm, estimated to cost $13 billion and with a combined capacity of 4,000 megawatts (MW), would be built off Vietnam's central province of Binh Thuan, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The country currently has about 4,000 MW of wind capacity and wants to install 11,700  MW by 2030 and 66,000 MW by 2045, according to state media.

  • Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Is a Queer Ode to Dance

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/HandoutIn 2019, Beyoncé and Jay-Z won GLAAD’s Vanguard Award, given to allies who have made a difference in the LGBTQ+ community. In her acceptance speech, Beyoncé said while choking back tears, “I wanna dedicate this award to my Uncle Johnny, the most fabulous gay man I ever knew, who helped raise me and my sister. He lived his truth. He was brave and unapologetic at a time when this country wasn’t as accepting.”She went on to say that his struggle wi

  • Oil Set for Weekly Gain as Tight Markets Offset Slowdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the first weekly advance in four after another period of choppy trading in which investors juggled signs of tightening markets against concerns of an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden

  • NatWest boosts investor payouts even as inflation gathers pace

    LONDON (Reuters) -British bank NatWest raised its full-year guidance and made a bumper payout to shareholders on Friday after rising interest rates lifted its finances, despite runaway inflation threatening to crunch the UK economy. NatWest reported pretax profit up 13% at 2.6 billion pounds ($3.17 billion) for the six months to June 30, ahead of analyst forecasts. The bank said it would pay an interim dividend of 3.5 pence per share and a special dividend with share consolidation of 1.75 billion pounds, equivalent to 16.8 pence per share.

  • Fresno County church minister arrested for alleged child sex crimes

    Bernardino Villalobos owns the La Obra De Jesus Christian Church in Del Rey and serves as the minister there.

  • Stocks Rally on Earnings, Fed Outlook; Yen Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and futures rallied Friday on positive earnings from Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. and expectations of shallower Federal Reserve monetary tightening, a prospect that’s also supporting Treasuries.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just G

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • Jack Ma Escapes Beijing’s Crosshairs by Giving Up His Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma is taking a weeks-long tour in Europe after largely disappearing from public view for almost two years, adding to signs that China’s government is easing pressure on the entrepreneur as he steps back from a business empire that had made him one of the country’s most powerful people.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift