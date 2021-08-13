Bentley’s First Hybrid Flying Spur Mulliner Just Debuted at Monterey Car Week

Bentley just took one step toward its carbon-neutral goal.

This Thursday, the British carmaker revealed a new Flying Spur Mulliner at Monterey Car Week. The four-door luxury grand tourer is the first electrified model made by the manufacturer’s elite bespoke division.

The hybrid’s exterior includes exclusive 22-inch wheels with self-leveling wheel caps that stay upright as the wheels rotate in a gray painted and polished finish. Its sophisticated design is accented by a “double-diamond” front grille and chrome front lower grille that are matched by the division’s branded wing vents and satin silver painted mirror caps. The signature Bentley Flying B hood ornament, which is deployed electronically, is another distinct feature of the hybrid’s exterior.

The comfortable interior can be styled in a selection of eight custom color combinations. The model is fitted with Mulliner’s signature “Diamond-in-Diamond” quilting. This specialized interior pattern uses an embroidery process that took 18 months to develop—each diamond is formed with exactly 712 individual stitches. Additionally, the center and rear consoles display a diamond-milled finish.

Each rear passenger has access to an electronically operated picnic table that lowers and self-levels to reveal a leather-trimmed surface. The tables are mounted to the rear of the front seats and are easily deployed or returned to their home position with the touch of a button. The LED driver’s instrument panel sports new Mulliner graphics, and the steering wheel itself is heated. The centerpiece of the dashboard is a brushed silver Mulliner clock, and a panoramic sunroof lets light in to enhances the ambiance in the cabin.

But while the new Flying Spur Mulliner edition is decidedly luxurious, its performance is what sets it apart. Previous versions were available with Bentley’s V8 and W12 powertrains, but the new Flying Spur Mulliner is equipped with a 2.9 liter V6 hybrid. The engine, with an electric motor, allows the grand tourer to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds) with a top speed of 177 mph (285 km/h).

Though it may not be the fastest engine Mulliner offers, it is the most eco-friendly, and rolling it out in the marque’s most luxurious vehicle proves it’s committed to its Beyond100 plan. The plan should see Bentley become carbon-neutral with an entirely electrified range by 2023.

Pricing information was not immediately available, but non-Mulliner Flying Spurs start around $214,000. You can see more images of the new hybrid below.

