Bentley luxury clients still buying despite economic risks, CEO says

Pras Subramanian
·Senior Reporter
·5 min read

In the fall of 2022, Bentley Motors CEO Adrian Hallmark told Yahoo Finance he had “never seen spending patterns” like at the time, with his high-end clientele, and the famed British automaker heading towards a record year.

Hallmark himself probably didn’t realize then how big of a year it was going to be.

Bentley Motors (VOW.DE) on Friday reported record revenue for the year of $3.58 billion, up 19% from a year ago despite only a 4% increase in volume to 15,174 cars.

Even more impressive, operating profit rose to $750.7 million, an 82% surge from 2021’s tally of $338.2 million.

Adrian Hallmark, CEO of Bentley Motors, poses for a photograph inside one of his company&#39;s cars on the production line of their factory in Crewe, Britain January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Adrian Hallmark, CEO of Bentley Motors, poses for a photograph inside one of his company's cars on the production line of their factory in Crewe, Britain January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

These figures are absolutely stunning from a financial performance perspective, and helped drive Audi Group's (Bentley’s owner) huge year as well.

Despite this, Hallmark said 2022 was a somewhat precarious year from a production perspective.

“The best and the worst of times,” Hallmark said in a roundtable discussion with reporters. “We faced so many challenges last year, 10 to be precise… at least four of them could have shut the business down for months.”

In a wide ranging conversation, Hallmark touched on the outlook for 2023, macroeconomic headwinds, and why volume isn’t the most important thing for Bentley’s financial success.

Macro risk and China

Bentley&#39;s Bentayga SUV model lineup
Bentley's Bentayga SUV model lineup

Production complications like China COVID shutdowns and other plant closures hurt chip supplies, though being a part of a larger group like VW/Audi helped Bentely with securing chips, Hallmark said. The Ukraine conflict was more dire from a parts perspective, as factories there supplied many items that were difficult to acquire.

Looking bigger picture, Hallmark sees “macroeconomic risk” as more critical than last year, but from Bentley's perspective it will be able to weather these headwinds based on how its clientele operate. Bentley has a forward order bank (future customer orders) of six and half to seven months out, which is healthy for the business.

Those customers, spread around the globe, are particularly strong in the U.S. and Europe, and once hot China is finally returning. After tripling in 2021, Hallmark said China’s “order rate plummeted back down to where it was in 2019” last year, though the start of 2023 has China sales recovering to “somewhere in between” 2019 and 2021.

“China has popped again in the first few months this year… not quite as crazy as 2021, but there’s an old saying, ‘If it feels too good to be true, then it normally is’,” Hallmark said.

The luxury consumer endures

The Bentley Batur coupe
The Bentley Batur coupe

Bentley’s well-heeled clientele doesn’t appear fazed by macroeconomic risks at the moment. Perhaps it is a continuation of the COVID effect, with wealthier buyers seem more willing to enjoy their money as opposed to keeping it in their bank accounts.

And they are taking that money to option out their cars, which means higher margins for Bentley.

“The spend per car looks higher than last year,” Hallmark noted. “They are spending more per car…and it’s because of customer choice.” Hallmark said clients are taking already high trim levels like the "Azure" and "Mulliner" lines and speccing them up with more options.

“It’s a double whammy, it is truly fantastic,” Hallmark said on adding options on top of higher-trim levels. “The optionally and personalization options are so broad indeed, so when people see the value that they are getting, they want to enjoy themselves.”

Inside a Bentley motorcar
Inside a Bentley motorcar

The next logical question is whether Bentley can hike prices even higher, if its customers are willing to pay for it. Though Bentley “absorbed huge amounts of material price increases,” due to inflation, Hallmark says to expect “normal price increases” for its clientele, around a couple percent for next year. This is in contrast to what Porsche said earlier this week, where it intends to boost prices considerably for its cars for the next model year.

Bentley already charges a pretty penny for its vehicles (pricing starts around $200K and go upwards of $1 million for special edition models), and with options and higher trims ballooning up prices, it doesn’t see the need to add even more price increases at the moment, and that’s why volume doesn’t matter for bespoke brands like Bentley.

“I wouldn’t look at volume growth as a key measure,” Hallmark said. Bentley is physically constrained from a production and space point of view from the factory in Crewe, England, and can’t make any more cars. Hallmark would rather spec up and sell those higher end, customized Bentley models as long as he can.

In fact the customer wants it. Higher-end options like diamond cross-stitched leather finishings, and Bentley’s exclusive rotating gauge center dashboard (above), were internally modeled to have 25% uptake. Bentley is seeing over 90% of customers ordering these high-end options.

And for a brand that’s using current funding to fuel its EV transformation, which includes going fully electric by 2030, the sky’s the limit in terms of what Hallmark and his team are willing to do to make Bentley cars that much more unique — and exclusive.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Bentley Had Its Best Year Ever in 2022, With Record Profits and Deliveries

    The marque made $754 million last year and delivered the most cars in its history.

  • 'Bentley puts a smile on everyone's face.' Perry Local Schools therapy dog celebrated

    Bentley, a certified therapy dog, visits Edison and Pfeiffer schools weekly. His owner, Beth Whaley, is a family-support specialist for the district.

  • Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said. Its strategy aligns with a wider trend of carmakers seeking greater control over parts of the supply chain traditionally left to third parties, from energy generation to raw material sourcing, as they compete for scarce resources they urgently need to meet electrification targets. Europe's biggest carmaker wants its battery unit PowerCo to become a global battery supplier, as well as meet half its own demand with plants mostly in Europe and North America, Thomas Schmall told Reuters in an interview.

  • 54% of firearm deaths in the US are from suicide – and easy access to a gun is a key risk factor

    Suicide deaths involving firearms have increased over last decade. Josiah S/iStock/Getty Images Plus More than half – 54% – of all firearm deaths in the United States in 2021 were attributable to suicide, according to February 2023 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicide deaths involving firearms – the most common means of suicide in the U.S. – have increased 28% since 2012. Groups particularly at risk include men and veterans, who are more likely to have access to and

  • Oscars 2023: Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast Recaps the Highs and Lows of This Year’s Ceremony

    On Sunday, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” appeared to be everything, everywhere, all at once. The film, of course, dominated the 95th Oscars with seven wins — including best picture. Virtually all the stars (except Stephanie Hsu — hey Daniels, can you spare one of your SIX Oscars and share one with her??) received wins, […]

  • San Bernardino County Fire assists after train with hazardous materials derails in Arizona

    San Bernardino County Fire assists after train, carrying hazardous materials, derails near California, Arizona border.

  • Hedge funds whiplashed in wild March markets

    Trend-following and macro hedge funds have been badly wrong-footed in a week of wild market gyrations and are selling stocks to make up for souring bets on higher interest rates, banks and traders say. Commodity trading advisers (CTAs) - funds that try to profit by buying or selling when there is a clear direction in markets - slumped 4.3% in the three days to Monday, according to analysis from UBS. Trend investment managers this week such as Systematica, DB Platinum Advisors and Dunn Capital Management had funds that were down 10%, 7.8% and 4.6% for the month respectively, according to bank research seen by Reuters The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Ford Hit With Recall of Million-Plus Cars. Why Investors Shouldn’t Worry.

    The National Highway Transportation Administration listing affects 1,280,726 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces shoot down Chinese-made drone Mugin-5 – CNN

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Chinese-made Mugin-5 drone in eastern Ukraine last Sunday. Source: CNN, citing Ukrainian military and a comment from the drone manufacturer Details: The wreckage of the downed drone was shown to journalists by the Ukrainian military.

  • Ask the Expert: Should Mercedes cover the cost of my oil leak?

    I have owned a 2013 Mercedes-Benz ML350 diesel from new. It has been serviced by Mercedes every year and has only done 53,000 miles. I was informed by the dealer of a leak from the oil cooler seals. I understand that this is a known problem on this engine and asked Mercedes for a goodwill contribution. It was denied but, due to such a low mileage, I thought a contribution was not unreasonable. What do you think?

  • What it costs to open 12 of the biggest fast-food chains in the US, including Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, and Taco Bell

    Costs range between $219,000 and $2.9 million to open a Chick-fil-A franchise, but the typical Chick-fil-A franchise can exceed $8 million in sales.

  • 3 Midstream Energy Stocks to Gain Despite Prevailing Uncertainty

    Amid heightened volatility, it would be wise for investors to keep an eye on midstream stocks like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) and MPLX (MPLX).

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Cheniere Energy, and Enbridge Are Plunging Today

    Shares of oil and gas companies Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) were plunging today, down 5.9%, 5%, and 4.9%, respectively, as of 1:50 p.m. ET. The culprit for today's fall was easy to spot: Overall oil and natural gas prices plunged today, as another prominent bank appears to be in severe trouble. Following three recent U.S. bank failures last week, today it was Europe's Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) that was the catalyst for economic jitters.

  • 3 reasons the Willow Arctic oil drilling project was approved – it's the latest battle in a long fight over Alaska's North Slope

    Several oil projects are active in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. Bob Wick/Bureau of Land Management, CC BY-SAFor more than six decades, Alaska’s North Slope has been a focus of intense controversy over oil development and wilderness protection, with no end in sight. Willow field, a 600-million-barrel, US billion oil project recently approved by the Biden administration – to the outrage of environmental and climate activists – is the latest chapter in that long saga. To understand why Pr

  • Buffett Sees Occidental Buying Window as Crude Slump Hits Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s weaker share price — dragged down by crude oil’s latest rout — is giving Warren Buffett another chance to expand his stake.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosThe billionaire

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite SVB, SBNY Collapse

    The contagion risk arising from bank runs, worsening asset quality and recession expectations will hurt Zacks Major Regional Banks' near-term performance. Yet, industry players like JPM, BAC & BK are worth a look on restructuring and digitization initiatives.

  • Major US banks inject $30 billion to rescue First Republic Bank

    Large U.S. banks injected $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank on Thursday, swooping in to rescue the lender caught up in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of two other mid-size U.S. lenders over the past week. Banking stocks globally have been battered since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed last week due to bond-related losses that piled up when interest rates surged last year, raising questions about what else might be lurking in the wider banking system. Within days, the market turmoil had ensnared Swiss lender Credit Suisse, forcing it to borrow up to $54 billion from Switzerland's central bank to shore up liquidity.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Just Increased Its Dividend

    This hypothesis is what has separated Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett for decades. Buffett is a longtime advocate of companies that generate steady cash flows and pay dividends. One of his most successful investments is the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), of which he owns nearly 9% and is the company's largest shareholder.

  • VW invests in mines to secure battery supply

    STORY: Batteries are the new battleground for big carmakers. Now Volkswagen is taking radical steps to secure its own supplies of vital raw materials. On Friday (March 17) the German giant said it would start investing in mines. Like rivals, it wants greater control over a supply chain normally left to third parties. VW hopes to bring down its costs, meet half of its own needs, and sell to other makers. The aim is to make its PowerCo battery unit a global supplier to the industry. It will start by delivering cells to Ford for cars it makes in Europe. For now, VW would only say that it is partnering with miners in Canada, where it will build its first North American battery plant. It didn’t say which locations might come next. Few automakers have disclosed direct investment in mines, though many have struck deals to secure supplies of raw materials like lithium and cobalt. But acquiring batteries at reasonable cost is now a huge challenge for the industry. VW’s PowerCo unit is targeting sales of over $21 billion by 2030.

  • Banking rout fuels U.S. oil hedging, as investors seek to limit losses

    Oil producers, banks and hedge funds have increased purchases of put options to protect themselves from further losses, market sources said this week, as crude futures hit their lowest level since December 2021 on concern that the rout in the banking industry could trigger a global recession and cut fuel demand. Oil futures have fallen over 8% since last Friday as the collapse of SVB Financial and peer Signature Bank prompted concerns of a wider banking crisis. Investors in the oil market, including oil producers, have rushed to buy put options, used to either bet on or protect against downside movement.