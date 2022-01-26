Bentley to produce first fully electric car in 2025

The badge of a Bentley motor car is seen outside a showroom in Knutsford
Nick Carey
·1 min read

By Nick Carey

LONDON (Reuters) - Luxury British carmaker Bentley said on Wednesday it would start production of its first fully-electric car in 2025, a significant milestone in the Volkswagen AG unit's planned shift to a fully-electric model line-up by 2030.

Bentley also committed to investing 2.5 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) in sustainability over the next decade.

The carmaker said it would reconfigure its UK plant in Crewe to build the new vehicle. It did not provide further details on what form its first fully-electric vehicle will take.

Across the auto industry, major manufacturers have been rolling out plans to electrify their car ranges, with looming fossil-fuel car bans spurring them on to make huge investments in the new technology.

Earlier this month, Bentley said it had cruised to a record year in 2021 as global sales jumped 31% amid strong demand for high-end vehicles.

($1 = 0.7426 pounds)

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Mark Potter)

