Bentley scraps flagship 12-cylinder engine

It has powered the vehicles of the rich and famous for two decades as a pinnacle of motor engineering.

But now Bentley is calling time on its gas-guzzling 12-cylinder petrol engine as it embraces the rise of electric cars.

The six-litre beast, which has its cylinders arranged in a “W” formation, is used in about a quarter of cars made by Bentley, offering faster acceleration with a quieter drive for buyers who want the best on the market.

Bentley's decision to scrap the W12 is driven by a plan to go green which will mean all its vehicles are electric by 2030.

“It’s sad that it’s going as it’s one of the well-regarded engines of our time,” said Jim Saker, a motoring expert and emeritus professor at the University of Loughborough.

“The move towards electric vehicles is forcing people down a particular route.”

Although the W12 is Bentley's flagship design, the sportier, noisier V8 has long been a more popular option, especially for Bentley owners who drive their own car rather than being chauffeured.

Meanwhile, the hybrid V6, which makes use of a lithium battery to smooth out power demand and increase efficiency, is growing in popularity. The company will end production of the W12 by April next year.

The engine helped lend Bentley models such as the Continental GT a quiet, luxurious power that made them status symbols, Mr Saker said.

Prior to its introduction, most Bentleys since 1959 were driven by V8 engines, with the W12 configuration being introduced under the ownership of Volkswagen. Since its first cars, they have had large engine capacities ranging from three litres to eight litres.

More than 100,000 of the engines have rolled off the production line since it was launched in 2003, starting with the Continental GT. They are hand-built, with each unit taking 6.5 hours. Since the introduction of the engine, it has been tweaked to deliver 37pc more power and 25pc less in emissions.

For the biggest engines, the writing has been on the wall for a while, Mr Saker said.

“It's an engine which you don't need now,” he said, with smaller units producing similar acceleration and hybrid engines like that available on Bentley’s Bentayga SUV slashing fuel use, and big engines are increasingly seen as self-indulgent as a consequence.

“Petrol heads will miss it tremendously because it's been part of the heritage of the company for a while,” Mr Saker added.

Keen buyers will be able to snap up cars with a W12 until next April, and Bentley will send the engine off with a special version that boasts 740 horsepower compared to the factory standard of 650, fitted to a limited edition of 18 specially-made cars under its highest-end Mulliner marque.

Bentley’s entire lineup will be electrified from the start of the next decade, although Mr Saker said the switch for Bentley is unlikely to be as troublesome as for a sports car maker such as Ferrari.

While petrol enthusiasts are mourning the loss of control a driver has through the gearbox and feedback received via the engine noise of a sports car, Bentelys have generally been quieter drives and models since the mid-1950s have been automatic.

This ought to make the transition to quiet electric cars with no gears and immediate power a smoother one for Bentley buyers.

The 30 workers who assemble the engines in Crewe will keep their jobs and be retrained, said the car maker.

Bentley’s chief executive, Adrian Hallmark, said: “Our progressive journey towards sustainable luxury mobility means making changes to every area of Bentley Motors.

"When we first launched the W12 back in 2003, we knew we had a mighty engine that would propel both our cars and the brand forwards at speed. 20 years and more than 100,000 W12s later, the time has come to retire this now-iconic powertrain as we take strides towards electrification.”