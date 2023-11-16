Bentleyville police looking for man with 19 arrest warrants

Bentleyville police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say is wanted for multiple crimes.

Vincent Knight Jr. has 19 arrest warrants, including a felony warrant for burglary, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the tip line at 724-239-2701. All tips will remain anonymous.

