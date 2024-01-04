Bentleyville police looking for man who failed to pay past conviction fines totaling $666

Bentleyville police are looking for a man they say did not pay fines for past convictions.

Police said “in a stroke of past Christmas irony,” Jesus Emerick, 35, has multiple arrest warrants for not paying fines on past convictions, which total $666.

Police said Emerick has no known address.

Emerick can pay his fines or be credited $40 a day for “the privilege of spending the new year in the Washington County Jail,” police said.

If you have information on Emerick’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or Bentleyville police’s tip line at 724-239-2701. Callers can remain anonymous.

